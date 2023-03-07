Open in App
Acworth, GA
See more from this location?
WSB Radio

Autopsy report raises new questions after woman found dead at construction site

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PREO_0lAwpPkQ00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Five months after a metro Atlanta woman’s body was found dumped at a construction site, an autopsy is generating more questions about how she died.

Amanda Sharpe, 40, was found dead in Acworth after police said she died at a Kennesaw motel in October. The body was wrapped in plastic, a comforter and a mattress. A towel was taped over her face.

A man accused of leaving her body at the construction site is now in jail.

Shape was the mother of a 14-year-old son.

The man accused of dumping Sharpe’s body, Jack Schell, was arrested after it happened and charged with concealing her death.

WSB’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that police are now searching for a second person they believe was involved in Sharpe’s death. Police have taken out arrest warrants for Jahman Alston, who is accused of helping Schell to conceal Sharpe’s death.

Both the cause and manner of her death were listed as undetermined.

Sharpe’s family said the results just lead to more questions.

“It upsets me,” her niece, Megan Sharpe, said. “It make me wonder a lot more because we don’t know the cause.”

Another niece, Lacie Sharpe, said information revealed in the warrant doesn’t make sense. According to Alston’s arrest warrant, he helped Schell place Sharpe’s body in a trash can before they brought her to the construction site.

“Why did you take the time and several items to hold her body for days and then dispose of her?” Lacie Sharpe asked.

Sharpe’s family members described her as someone who loved her family and her nieces and nephews.

“There’s days where I catch myself dazing off, thinking of her,” Lacie Sharpe said. “It’s so unfair.”

Sharpe said that now, the family just wants to see Alston caught.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Atlanta, GA newsLocal Atlanta, GA
Dunwoody police say couple accused of shooting security guard after skipping out on restaurant bill
Dunwoody, GA12 hours ago
‘Cop City’ protesters claim multiple people detained as APD serves arrest warrant in neighborhood
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
13-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County: Police
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family releases chilling new details about 16-year-old’s disappearance and murder in new petition
Doraville, GA1 day ago
Woodstock woman found shot to death behind Rome home, police say
Woodstock, GA1 day ago
Cleveland man arrested after leading authorities on chase near Lula
Cleveland, GA13 hours ago
Cherokee officials searching for culprit accused of illegally dumping tires, causing $50K in damages
Canton, GA2 days ago
Wife of local man found dead in Baton Rouge requests another agency take the case
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Gainesville UPS employee arrested for allegedly stealing packages worth $25K
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
Hall County authorities searching for inmate who walked away from work release
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
Two people from Gainesville arrested in drug investigation
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
17-year-old searched for injured friends after deadly Sweet 16 party shooting in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA3 days ago
Tractor-trailer carrying food overturns, spills its load along I-20 in DeKalb
Lithonia, GA1 day ago
FBI: Convicted man who fled during trial arrested on I-75 overpass
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting on busy Atlanta road near I-75
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
2 men arrested for stealing $26,000 worth of baby formula from metro Atlanta grocery stores
Cartersville, GA1 day ago
1 killed in crash on Hambrick Road in DeKalb County
Stone Mountain, GA3 days ago
Man wanted in connection to deadly 17th Street Bridge shooting captured in Clayton County
Atlanta, GA4 days ago
APD commander found with loaded gun at Hartsfield-Jackson security checkpoint, report says
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Protesters against police training facility demonstrate throughout downtown Atlanta for 4th day
Atlanta, GA11 hours ago
Security tightened at Atlanta Fair in response to gun violence last year
Atlanta, GA20 hours ago
Police activity involving man sitting on overpass sign is impacting traffic on I-75
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy