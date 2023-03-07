Autopsy report raises new questions after woman found dead at construction site

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Five months after a metro Atlanta woman’s body was found dumped at a construction site, an autopsy is generating more questions about how she died.

Amanda Sharpe, 40, was found dead in Acworth after police said she died at a Kennesaw motel in October. The body was wrapped in plastic, a comforter and a mattress. A towel was taped over her face.

A man accused of leaving her body at the construction site is now in jail.

Shape was the mother of a 14-year-old son.

The man accused of dumping Sharpe’s body, Jack Schell, was arrested after it happened and charged with concealing her death.

WSB’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell learned that police are now searching for a second person they believe was involved in Sharpe’s death. Police have taken out arrest warrants for Jahman Alston, who is accused of helping Schell to conceal Sharpe’s death.

Both the cause and manner of her death were listed as undetermined.

Sharpe’s family said the results just lead to more questions.

“It upsets me,” her niece, Megan Sharpe, said. “It make me wonder a lot more because we don’t know the cause.”

Another niece, Lacie Sharpe, said information revealed in the warrant doesn’t make sense. According to Alston’s arrest warrant, he helped Schell place Sharpe’s body in a trash can before they brought her to the construction site.

“Why did you take the time and several items to hold her body for days and then dispose of her?” Lacie Sharpe asked.

Sharpe’s family members described her as someone who loved her family and her nieces and nephews.

“There’s days where I catch myself dazing off, thinking of her,” Lacie Sharpe said. “It’s so unfair.”

Sharpe said that now, the family just wants to see Alston caught.