Commissioners to hold work session to prepare for new ambulance service

By George Eskola,

4 days ago

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) After more than 15 years Augusta is preparing to work with a new ambulance company.

Mayor Johnson saying the state Health Department has officially awarded the Richmond County ambulance zone to Central EMS out of Roswell Georgia.,

Central, beat out two other companies, including Gold Cross, for the zone.

City leaders are scheduled to hold a work session Thursday to discuss the coming new ambulance service.

“I think it’s going to be an information exchange; I don’t think there will be any contractual negotiations that happen during that meeting but it’s just the start of the process to see what it will take to get a contract in place,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

Central EMS has not officially quoted the city how much it wants in a subsidy, telling city leaders they need to make a ten percent profit.

