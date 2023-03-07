Cleveland
Change location
See more from this location?
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com
Cleveland State women’s basketball clinches NCAA Tournament berth, tops Green Bay in Horizon League final
By Matt Lofgrenspecial to cleveland.com,4 days ago
By Matt Lofgrenspecial to cleveland.com,4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since 2010, the Cleveland State women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament as Horizon League champions,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0