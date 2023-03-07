Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Cleveland State women’s basketball clinches NCAA Tournament berth, tops Green Bay in Horizon League final

By Matt Lofgrenspecial to cleveland.com,

4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since 2010, the Cleveland State women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament as Horizon League champions,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Saving the best for last! Kent State headed to the NCAA Tournament – Terry Pluto
Kent, OH5 hours ago
OHSAA state wrestling 2023: Championship pairings for Sunday’s final round in all divisions
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Kent tops rival Akron, 79-73, advances to MAC men’s basketball finals vs Toledo
Kent, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mogadore’s Tyler Shellenbarger scores late takedown to clinch finals spot: OHSAA Division III state wrestling 2023 highlights
Mogadore, OH6 hours ago
Experienced Toledo St. John’s Jesuit, C.J. Hornbeak too much for Garfield Heights, 50-38, in Elite Eight
Garfield Heights, OH11 hours ago
Wadsworth’s Jaxon Joy, Chris Earnest to defend state titles: OHSAA Division I state wrestling 2023 highlights
Wadsworth, OH5 hours ago
Lutheran East shakes nerves, Cuyahoga Heights in 84-50 regional final win
Cuyahoga Heights, OH6 hours ago
Should Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz be a Browns target in NFL Draft 2023?
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Nordonia claims OHSAA Division I girls bowling state title
Macedonia, OH10 hours ago
Brecksville sends 3 to finals at OHSAA state wrestling tournament 2023
Brecksville, OH6 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell’s big night not enough for Cavs in loss to Heat: Behind the numbers
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
Cavs at Heat: Live updates as Cleveland goes for 2-game sweep of Miami
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Hoban gets to the point in 56-37 win vs. Walsh Jesuit, reaches OHSAA Division I state semifinals
Cuyahoga Falls, OH1 day ago
Beachwood has 2-0 first round in return to Columbus: OHSAA state wrestling 2023 Division III highlights
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Jarrett Allen doubtful for Sunday’s game against Charlotte Hornets with eye injury
Charlotte, NC9 hours ago
CVCA’s Darryn Peterson, Brecksville’s Luke Skaljac finalists for 2023 Ohio Mr. Basketball
Brecksville, OH2 days ago
Guardians’ 2023 opening-day payroll pushing $91 million after signing entire 40-man roster
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Callie Brownson, Browns assistant receivers coach, ready to ‘roll my sleeves up’ and work following historic promotion
Cleveland, OH21 hours ago
Should Michigan’s Mazi Smith be a Browns target in NFL Draft 2023?
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Free throw lifts Garfield Heights past St. Ignatius, 38-37, in Division I regional semifinal
Garfield Heights, OH2 days ago
The 2023 Guardians are young, talented and affordable: The week in baseball
Cleveland, OH14 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians pitchers walk 12 Milwaukee Brewers in 12-3 spring training loss
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Cleveland Browns 2023 Free Agency Tracker: Latest news from around the NFL
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Fairview Park City Schools moving to Chagrin Valley Conference
Fairview Park, OH1 day ago
Browns attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona Friday, 1 of 12 teams
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
What I’m hearing about Browns in free agency. There will be at least one big move – Terry Pluto
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the Browns’ real options at WR; Ethan Pocic, Dre’Mont Jones could both sign here: Browns Insider
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Crumbl Cookies continues NE Ohio expansion with gourmet cookie shop in Medina
Medina, OH21 hours ago
Future of Cleveland’s sleek Greyhound bus terminal is up in the air after recent sale
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
2 bodies found along road in Akron; another discovered later in Copley, authorities say
Akron, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy