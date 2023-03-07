‘Shazam: Fury of the Gods’ Praised as ‘Super-Powered Sequel’ in First Online Reactions

The initial social media reactions for “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” are in — and the film is being praised as a “super-powered sequel.”

CinemaBlend Assistant Managing Editor Eric Eisenberg calls the film “a super fun and worthy sequel.”

“Not a game changing comic book movie, but it wins you over with its characters and energy,” Eisenberg wrote on Twitter. “Has some real surprises and a knowing sensibility that suit it well – plus some creative and exciting monster action.”

Variety’s Courtney Howard also praised the “super solid, super fun & super smart blend of hilarity, heart & heroics” on Twitter.

The sequel to New Line and DC Comics’ acclaimed 2019 film “Shazam!,” “Shazam: Fury of the Gods” will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word “Shazam!” is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Asher Angel returns as Billy, with Zachary Levi once again playing the kid-at-heart superhero alter ego Shazam, bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury. Shazam is a formidable champion, but Billy Batson is still just a kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use these powers.

The film also stars Helen Mirren as Hespera , Lucy Liu as the villainous Kalypso , and “West Side Story” breakout Rachel Zegler, who the wrap exclusively reported will appear in an as-yet-undisclosed role that will be key to the story.

David F. Sandberg is returning to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. Peter Safran is producing through The Safran Company. “Shazam” is based on the DC character created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck.

“Shazam!” was the No. 1 film worldwide on its opening weekend in 2019, going on earn over $366 million worldwide on a relatively modest budget for a superhero film. The film, which also starred Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong and Djimon Hounsou, earned an “A” CinemaScore with audiences and a stellar 90% certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score.

Read more reactions below:

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” will be released on March 17.