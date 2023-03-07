Open in App
Bloomfield, NJ
A Tremendous Swim Season at Bloomfield High Culminated by Aly Breikaa's Outstanding Performance and Appearance at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions

By Mike Lamberti,

4 days ago

Much was accomplished in the pool for the Bloomfield High swim team in the 2022-2023 season, led by coaches Lenore Imhof and Sean Dugan.

The season officially ended at the NJSIAA Meet of champions on March 4-5, at Haddonfield High School. And among the competitors there was Bloomfield's own Aly Breikaa.

On March 4, Breikaa placed 18th in the 50-yard free, which made him a second alternate for competing on the second day of the competition.

"Even tough the chances of a scratch on March 5 were very slim, he showed up, warmed up, but there were no scratches,' said Dugan. "Aly was the only alternate who showed up. Though he was disappointed, Aly displayed sportsmanship and humility."

On the plus side, Breikaa, who won an Essex County championship this season, is a junior and will be back next season.

The BHS coaching staff noted that Breikaa is on track to do great things for the Bengals next season.

Imhof, a Bloomfield High grad herself, has been the team's head coach since its inception. She, too, was very proud of Breikaa's performance this season.

"The Meet of Champions is a 2-day swim meet, as swimmers have to initially qualify, and then swim and qualify for the finals, which is top 16," said Imhof. "Aly finished 17th in the 50-free, as two swimmers had the same time for 17th place.

"Also, Aly swam a 100-yard free and finished in 48.8, which put him just outside qualifying for the finals."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWhqM_0lAwlUAB00

