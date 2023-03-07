Open in App
Nutley, NJ
TAPinto.net

Batter up – Owens Park on Deck for Nutley Township Improvements

By Deborah Ann Tripoldi,

4 days ago

NUTLEY, NJ - Parks and Recreation Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci announced that Nutley’s Monsignor Owens Park will be having a face lift during the Tuesday, Feb. 21 public meeting.

Tucci requested a public hearing before submitting a grant application to the 2023 New Jersey Urban Protections Public Parks grant with a roll-over to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres Program.

Improvements to Monsignor Owens Park include synthetic turf for the softball, hardball, football and a multipurpose field that according to Tucci is generally used for soccer.

The public hearing is a requirement in order for the township to submit the application. No one commented on the application request.

The Board passed Resolution No. 54-23 to request funding of $1.028 million in a matching grant and, if available, a $0 loan from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Green Acres Program for the township for the Owens Park Turf Replacement Project.

Additionally, the Board approved Resolution No. 55-23 to request New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, Green Acres Program (“State”), is providing grants through the Urban Parks Initiative; funding of $1.028 million from the State.

The State will determine if the application is complete and in conforms to the scope and intent of the Urban Parks initiative.

Tucci explained that both resolutions are similar because one is for the Urban Parks Initiative and the other is from the Green Acres Program. The grant will roll over to the other. “If funding is available in the Urban Parks Initiative, it will roll over and won’t cost the town anything,” he said.

The township last renovated Owens Park with new synthetic turf in 2012. It is recommended to replace the field every eight to 10 years for safety.

The next Board of Commissioners meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Nutley Town Hall, One Kennedy Drive, third floor Commission Chambers. To gain virtual access to the meeting via Zoom go to zoom.us/j/98805921694. Password: 876956. For those without computer access or mobile device you may dial into the meeting at: (number based on your current location) US: +1-929-205-6099; +1-312-626-6799; +1-301-715-8592; +1-346-248-7799; +1-669-900-6833; or +1-253-215-8782. Meeting ID: 988 0592 1694.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EaDP_0lAwlTHS00

