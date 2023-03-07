Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
KATC News

Warmth continues but changes Friday into the weekend

By Rob Perillo,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rQhBg_0lAwlG3F00

Early spring warmth will continue for Acadiana through Thursday, but the first of a couple of cool fronts will arrive Friday and then for the latter part of the weekend.

The first front will run out of gas over our area so don't expect much in the way of significant cooling, while the secondary front arriving Sunday night will finally get our temperatures back to where they should be for this time of year...for a few days.

In the near-term, expect another mild and humid night through Wednesday morning with clouds and some patchy fog increasing through daybreak.

Low temperatures will again be within a degree or two of 70°.

Fog remains a tricky proposition to forecast in this pattern, but if and when skies become fair in the early evenings, fog will be a better bet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FWdJ_0lAwlG3F00 Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, the forecast includes patchy fog for Wednesday morning per the model guidance, but just about any morning through Friday we might see more widespread dense fog form.

After some morning cloudiness, look for more intervals of sunshine into Wednesday afternoon, and as compared with what we experienced Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWFld_0lAwlG3F00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will top out in the low-mid 80s across the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZ4k2_0lAwlG3F00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Little change is anticipated for our Thursday, with a change arriving in the form of a weakening front Friday.

Some showers, perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible Friday with rain chances currently in the 40-50%...so it is not a done deal we get any significant moisture to suppress the pollen count.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxOcH_0lAwlG3F00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind Friday's front we can expect just some slight cooling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mllXo_0lAwlG3F00 Rob Perillo/KATC

A secondary cool front should arrive roughly Sunday night and may generate some showers, but not a whole lot is expected with this system either.

Cooler, more seasonably temperatures and a nice stretch of weather should follow early to mid-next week, before another, perhaps stronger and more robust weather system, arrives by next Thursday...but this part of the forecast is subject to change, especially this time of year.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

