Sporting News

Daniel Jones contract details: Giants QB gets giant $160 million extension, avoids franchise tag at deadline

By Zac Al-Khateeb,

4 days ago

The Giants have secured Daniel Jones as their quarterback of the future following an impressive 2022 campaign by the fourth-year signal-caller.

New York has reportedly signed Jones to a four-year contract extension after choosing not to exercise his fifth-year option. By extending Jones, the Giants not only cemented him as their unquestioned leader moving forward, but also freed up the franchise tag to use on running back Saquon Barkley. With that, New York's top priorities on offense have been taken care of, for at least the next season.

Jones' extension in New York also removes a player from the board in terms of teams looking to add a veteran quarterback in free agency. Where some teams might look to add quarterbacks such as Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers or, potentially, Lamar Jackson , the Giants have elected to go with the in-house product.

Here's what you need to know about Jones' contract extension details in New York:

Daniel Jones contract details

Jones, the sixth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The contract reportedly includes another $35 million in incentives, which have yet to be reported.

The deal comes with $82 million guaranteed, per Albert Breer.

With that, Jones will make an average of $40 million per year over the next four seasons. That places him squarely in the top 10 quarterbacks in AAV, even if it falls short of his rumored goal of at least $45 million per year .

Regardless, executives in New York clearly felt Jones earned his extension with the Giants. The team declined to exercise his fifth-year option last season, making the 2022 campaign something of a make-or-break season for Jones if he wanted to stay in the Big Apple. He responded by leading the Giants to a 9-7-1 regular-season record and victory in the wild-card round of the playoffs — the franchise's first since the 2011 Super Bowl-winning team.

He also enjoyed career highs in completions (317), attempts (472), completion percentage (67.2), passing yards (3,205) and 15 touchdowns to a career-low five interceptions. He also had career highs as a rusher with 120 rushes for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, all while leading four fourth-quarter comebacks.

In summary:

Highest-paid NFL quarterbacks for 2023

Here's a look at the highest-paid quarterbacks entering 2023, including reported details for Jones' extension. As it stands now, Jones is tied for seventh in the NFL — with Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford — in AAV.

Quarterback Annual salary
Aaron Rodgers $50.3 million
Russell Wilson $48.5 million
Kyler Murray $46.1 million
Deshaun Watson $46 million
Patrick Mahomes $45 million
Josh Allen $43 million
Daniel Jones $40 million
Dak Prescott $40 million
Matthew Stafford $40 million
Derek Carr $37.5 million
Kirk Cousins $35 million
