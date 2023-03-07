Shop Paris Fashion Week 2023 beauty looks from Dior, Chanel, Vivienne Westwood runways

The beauty trends to shop from Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images / Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt /AFP via Getty Images

Fashion week for the fall/winter 2023 season ended with a bang—in Paris , of course. This goes not just for the clothes but for the makeup as well. If there's one takeaway from this season's makeup, it's to turn your focus to the eyes. Keep scrolling to take a look at the five beauty looks that caught our eye—see what we did there?

1.Exaggerated cat eyes at Dior

Models at Dior wore a smudged, laid-back version of the cat eye. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images / Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt /AFP via Getty Images

The classic cat eye look certainly served as the makeup inspiration for the makeup at Dior . However, it took on a more relaxed approach—as evidenced by its soft finish. To try your hand at this look on your own, line the eyes with black eyeshadow, like the one included in the Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in the shade "6 Smoky." Use a densely-packed detail brush to carefully line the eyes and give them that smudged effect.

2. Bold Lips at Vivienne Westwood

Models lips' were coated with an assortment of vivid lip colors at Vivienne Westwood. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

They say “the eyes are the window to the soul,” but at Vivienne Westwood , the models' bold lips seemed to have been doing the talking. Lips were coated in a medley of colors, such as dark purple and apple red. For a similar moody shade of purple, the M.A.C. Cosmetics Lipstick Cream in "Rebel" (plum with a satin finish) looks to be your best bet. This lip color not only promises to pack a vibrant punch but also claims to give lips "a soft cushiony feel."

On the other hand, for a deep red lip like the one model Irina Shayk wore (shown on right), we recommend trying the Hourglass Unlocked Satin Crème Lipstick in "Fauna 340" (deep plum). The lippie aims to provide "high-impact color in a single swipe" while keeping the lips hydrated thanks to ingredients like mango seed butter, argan oil and avocado oil.

3. Precisely lined eyes at Valentino

Models' eyes were carefully defined with angled lines at Valentino. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

In addition to presenting a rather prep cool sartorial collection, the Valentino show also doubled as a masterclass in precisely lined eyes. To create angles as sharp as these, use a liquid eyeliner with a pointed tip, like the Reviewed-approved Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner . Our tester, Jessica Teich, said that the liner is easy to apply and comes equipped with "a slightly flexible felt brush tip."

4. Golden eyes at Chloé

Models' eyes were adorned with a touch of gold at Chloé Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt /AFP via Getty Images

The models at Chloé—like supermodel Quannah Chasinghorse (left)—were given the golden touch. A hint of golden eyeshadow appeared to have decorated the eyelids and the inner corners. Try the Maybelline Color Tattoo Eyeshadow in "Golden Girl" for a similar effect. The cream-based eyeshadow purports that it's crease- and fade-resistant and waterproof. To paint the shadow on the lids, use a flat detailed brush like the Wet n Wild Large Concealer Brush .

5. Smoky eyes at Chanel

Smoky eyes accentuated with a hint of silver in the inner corners was the makeup look of choice at Chanel. Emmanuel Dunand /AFP via Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain /Getty Images

Chanel also turned to a classic eye makeup look: the smoky eye—except this take was amplified with the help of some shimmery gray eye shadow situated in the inner corners. The Natasha Denona Mini Xenon Eyeshadow Palette has all the shades you need to create this sultry look.

