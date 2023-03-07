Open in App
Temple, TX
See more from this location?
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Temple ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for $38.2 million elementary school

By Kristina Davis,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J60rX_0lAwl00s00

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD broke ground on the district's newest school since 1998 on Tuesday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Sampson Howard Elementary included attendees like school board members, administrators, community leaders and even potential future students.

The school's total cost is $38.2 million, and it was approved by voters as part of the district's May 2022 bond proposal. The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.

“Temple hasn’t really grown in a number of years, but we have new different subdivisions now, and we have more students and kids coming in, so this school is needed," said Dan Posey, President of Temple ISD Board of Trustees.

Posey says the number of educators that will be employed at the school is unknown at this time, but due to Temple's recent growth — there needed to be another school.

"Our district is definitely growing," Posey said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Killeen ISD students named top high school seniors nationwide
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.10.23
Killeen, TX1 day ago
Central Texans to raise funds for Waco mother of five suffering brain hemorrhage
Waco, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
88 PfISD teachers to be awarded up to $21,000 in additional compensation
Pflugerville, TX3 days ago
25 News donates thousands to Meals on Wheels Waco
Waco, TX2 days ago
Man killed in Harker Heights shooting
Harker Heights, TX2 days ago
Civilian K-9 units, military dog handlers compete at Central Texas Competition
Austin, TX1 day ago
Amy’s Coffee coming to Temple
Temple, TX1 day ago
Police: Temple man found safe
Temple, TX2 days ago
$5 million grant to be awarded to Killeen-Fort Hood Regional airport
Killeen, TX5 days ago
Harker Heights police investigating death of Killeen man
Harker Heights, TX2 days ago
Take a look at this Baylor student’s business
Waco, TX3 days ago
P Terry’s Burger Stand to Open Two Central Texas Locations in 2023
Austin, TX1 day ago
H-E-B files site plan for location in east Pflugerville
Pflugerville, TX2 days ago
DAY 8: Marian Fraser found guilty in Waco daycare murder trial
Waco, TX1 day ago
LIVE UPDATES: Juror expelled from Fraser jury, jury summations set for Friday morning
Waco, TX2 days ago
DAY 7: Juror dismissed for misconduct as Waco daycare murder trial continues
Waco, TX2 days ago
Bank jugging suspect arrested in Temple, police say
Temple, TX1 day ago
The Craft Lodge opening shop in Waco
Waco, TX2 days ago
Temple Fire Department says they're ready if a train derails in Central Texas
Temple, TX4 days ago
Georgetown Animal Shelter Invites Community to “Be A Shelter Dog’s Lucky Charm” with March Adoption Special
Georgetown, TX17 hours ago
Police: Man gets overpaid, then arrested
Waco, TX2 days ago
Young father dies in car crash; community nearly reaches GoFundMe goal within a day
Riesel, TX1 day ago
Baylor Basketball Changed Forever After a Player Murdered His Teammate
Waco, TX2 days ago
Waco considers buyout program for residents in flood plains
Waco, TX5 days ago
Former Waco daycare owner found guilty in the Benadryl-induced death of a baby
Waco, TX1 day ago
Baylor Scott & White explains Norovirus and how to prevent it
Waco, TX1 day ago
Rising Stars Elite Cheer and Dance faced several hardships last year.
Harker Heights, TX4 days ago
Waco man wanted for kidnapping attempted to lure girl into his car: Police
Waco, TX1 day ago
DPS ID 3 victims in deadly Burnet Co. crash
San Antonio, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy