Temple ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for $38.2 million elementary school

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD broke ground on the district's newest school since 1998 on Tuesday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Sampson Howard Elementary included attendees like school board members, administrators, community leaders and even potential future students.

The school's total cost is $38.2 million, and it was approved by voters as part of the district's May 2022 bond proposal. The project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2024.

“Temple hasn’t really grown in a number of years, but we have new different subdivisions now, and we have more students and kids coming in, so this school is needed," said Dan Posey, President of Temple ISD Board of Trustees.

Posey says the number of educators that will be employed at the school is unknown at this time, but due to Temple's recent growth — there needed to be another school.

"Our district is definitely growing," Posey said.