Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

AZ Alkmaar rallies to beat Lazio in Europa Conference League

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0XX3_0lAwkrWF00

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar rallied from a goal down to upset Lazio 2-1 in their Europa Conference League round-of-16 first leg on Tuesday.

Lazio, which beat Serie A leader Napoli last weekend, took the lead in the 18th minute with a strike from former Spain forward Pedro Rodríguez, playing in a face mask after breaking his nose.

The visitors, who have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, recovered from a slow start and Vangelis Pavlidis netted the equalizer shortly before halftime.

Defender Milos Kerkez scored in the winner in the 62nd minute.

“This was a bit of a fluke result because we created a lot of chances and conceded from both of theirs,” Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri said. “The string of missed chances tonight is too long.”

AZ coach Pascal Jansen added, “I’m not surprised because I know what my team can do.”

The rest of the matches in the third-tier Europa Conference League will take place on Thursday with the return leg on March 16.

Lazio's match was on Tuesday because Roma will play at home in the Europa League on Thursday in same stadium. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ15 hours ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021
San Diego, CA6 hours ago
Reyes helps Red Bulls earn 1-1 draw with Minnesota United
Saint Paul, MN3 hours ago
Medranda rallies Columbus to 1-1 draw with Toronto
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
NYCFC defeats Inter Miami 1-0 on an own-goal
New York City, NY4 hours ago
St. Louis wins 3rd straight with 2-1 victory over Portland
Portland, OR2 hours ago
Blake injured in Union's 1-0 victory over Fire
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Espinoza lifts Earthquakes to 1-0 victory over Rapids
San Jose, CA2 hours ago
Vancouver, Dallas draw 1-1 thanks to Arriola's own-goal
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Colts QB questions continue to swirl as free agency looms
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Padres notes: Fernando Tatis Jr. not making the usual noise; Nabil Crismatt an ace; Joe Musgrove's timetable
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Festive Loyal open second campaign with win over Detroit City
San Diego, CA2 hours ago
Wild beat Sharks 5-2, extend point streak to 12 games
Saint Paul, MN1 hour ago
Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT
Milwaukee, WI2 hours ago
LaVine scores 36 points, Bulls beat Rockets 119-111
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore
Milwaukee, WI6 hours ago
Magic beat Heat in OT, 126-114 despite 38 points by Butler
Orlando, FL4 hours ago
Cincinnati holds on for 1-0 victory over Sounders
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago
Matt Duchene scores shootout winner, Predators top Kings 2-1
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy