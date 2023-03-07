Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

USA Badminton agrees to pay $1M in 'confidential' settlement

By EDDIE PELLS,

4 days ago

The federation that runs Olympic badminton in the United States reached a $1 million settlement with an employee who contended he was terminated for going against leadership's wishes and filing a complaint about sex-abuse allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.

The agreement to pay former chief of staff Alistair Casey was signed by USA Badminton CEO Linda French and Casey in January. The Associated Press received a copy of the agreement, which was supposed to have been confidential but was first reported on by ESPN .

The case stemmed from a then-9-year-old allegation about a coach who had sex with a teenage player. Higher-ups at USA Badminton were debating whether to report to the SafeSport Center or go to police. Casey took the case to the center and later got fired "due to required cuts in USAB’s operating budget for the upcoming years,” according to an email he received informing him of his termination.

“I knew it was going to be the end of my job,” Casey told the Los Angeles Times, which reported on the story in 2021. “But there was no way I could keep quiet about this.”

The discussions that led to his firing painted a picture of confusion and distrust inside USA Badminton about whether law enforcement or the SafeSport Center was better equipped to handle the allegations.

USA Badminton has been under scrutiny from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which put the federation on probation and forced it to reorganize to improve its policies about reporting sex-abuse allegations.

The settlement called for the agreement to be “strictly confidential" and for all questions about the arrangement to be answered with the statement “this matter has been resolved.”

The attorney who represented USA Badminton in this case, Jon Little, said he could not comment about the settlement.

The $1 million settlement was covered by an insurance policy taken out by USA Badminton, which listed $653,000 in revenue for 2021, and paid out a total of $253,000 in salaries.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC1 day ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ21 hours ago
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets 1st hits for Padres since 2021
San Diego, CA4 hours ago
Padres notes: Fernando Tatis Jr. not making the usual noise; Nabil Crismatt an ace; Joe Musgrove's timetable
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Shaq Thompson restructures contract to remain with Panthers
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
St. Louis wins 3rd straight with 2-1 victory over Portland
Portland, OR30 minutes ago
Espinoza lifts Earthquakes to 1-0 victory over Rapids
San Jose, CA38 minutes ago
Curry, Warriors rally past NBA-best Bucks 125-116 in OT
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Bucks star Antetokounmpo misses 3rd game in row, hand sore
Milwaukee, WI4 hours ago
NYCFC defeats Inter Miami 1-0 on an own-goal
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Magic beat Heat in OT, 126-114 despite 38 points by Butler
Orlando, FL3 hours ago
Gurriel, Iglesias agree to minor league deals with Marlins
Miami, FL1 day ago
Teen Wolff leads Austin to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake
Austin, TX1 hour ago
Medranda rallies Columbus to 1-1 draw with Toronto
Columbus, OH2 hours ago
Senate confirms two judges to San Diego federal court
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 35, Thunder top Pelicans 110-96
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
Festive Loyal open second campaign with win over Detroit City
San Diego, CA22 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy