Lafayette, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Thieves steal $29,000 worth of tires from Lafayette tire store

By Dionne Johnson,

4 days ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police and Lafayette Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing more than $29,000 worth of tires from a local business.

Police said the theft occurred March 3 at the Goodyear Tire store on West Willow Street when two suspects cut a hole through the east metal fence and gained entry into the property.

Once inside, police said, the pair used the same power tool to cut a hole into the exterior wall of the business and removed approximately $29,426 worth of commercial tires.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

