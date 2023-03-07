Pedestrian killed in collision with dump truck exiting Durham highway, police say

A dump truck driver who police say fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday morning had been charged in the man’s death.

The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on the ramp onto Hillsborough Road from northbound U.S. 15-501.

The man was crossing the ramp when the dump truck hit and killed him, according to a Durham Police Department news release. His name has not been released pending notification of his family.

Police charged Guy Sanders, 41, of Siler City, with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The misdemeanor charge indicates the death was believed to be accidental and police do not suspect Sanders of being under the influence, according to North Carolina statute.

Police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935, ext. 29450.