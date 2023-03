Soompi

aespa Joins Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, And More In Lineup For Outside Lands Festival 2023 By E. Cha, 4 days ago

By E. Cha, 4 days ago

Aespa will be performing at San Francisco’s Outside Lands festival this summer!. On March 7 local time, Outside Lands officially announced the star-studded lineup for ...