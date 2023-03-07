Rescue bunny from Pepper Pike one of 10 animals chosen as Cadbury Bunny finalist

For years, Hershey's has searched for a four-legged friend to represent the Cadbury brand as the Cadbury Bunny.

This year, Bodhi, a rescue bunny from Pepper Pike, is one of 10 finalists to be the 2023 Cadbury Bunny. The other finalists include RedBird, a Guinea Pig from West Virginia; Cypress, a Beaver from Lousiana; and Ping, a duck from South Dakota as well as other animals.

Bodhi was rescued by his two-legged parents after being in a bad home where he unfortunately lost an ear. He loves bananas, snuggles and carrots of course, according to the competition's website.

CLICK HERE to vote for Bodhi to be the 2023 Cadbury Bunny.

The winner will be able to donate $5,000 to the rescue pet shelter of their choice as well as land $5,000 for their family, and be the star of this year's Cadbury's Easter commercial.

