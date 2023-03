WALA-TV FOX10

Train conductor killed in crash with dump truck By Megan McSweeneyEmily Van de Riet, 4 days ago

By Megan McSweeneyEmily Van de Riet, 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A train conductor was killed in a crash with a dump truck in Ohio early Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical ...