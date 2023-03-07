Open in App
Villanova, PA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Villanova opens Big East tourney against scuffling Georgetown

By Sportsnaut,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRdog_0lAwgSn200

Villanova won six of its final eight regular-season games to secure the No. 6 seed in the Big East tournament.

The Wildcats (16-15, 10-10 Big East) advanced to the Final Four last year but will likely need to win this tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament again.

Villanova will face No. 11 seed Georgetown on Wednesday in New York, with the winner meeting third-seeded Creighton in the quarterfinal round on Thursday.

The Wildcats fell 71-59 to then-No. 14 UConn on Saturday in Philadelphia. Despite the loss, they immediately turned their focus to the conference tournament.

“Our mindset all year has been a game-by-game mindset,” first-year coach Kyle Neptune said. “We’ve got to go out and prepare for one team and then hopefully prepare for another team and then hopefully another team. I know that a lot of people focus on winning four games but for us, we go practice by practice by practice and game by game.”

Justin Moore, who ruptured his Achilles in last year’s Elite Eight against Houston, led Villanova with 17 points.

Eric Dixon, who leads the Wildcats in scoring (15.7) and rebounding (6.4), was named second-team all-Big East.

Georgetown will look to salvage a forgettable season with a victory over Villanova.

The Hoyas (7-24, 2-18) dropped their final three games to St. John’s, Providence and Creighton. They were pummeled 99-59 by the Bluejays last Wednesday.

Primo Spears led the Hoyas with 21 points, but they shot 21-of-66 (31.8 percent) from the field and were outplayed from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

“It was a disappointing effort to start,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said. “As the head of the program, I have to take the responsibility. I didn’t get my guys ready to perform. I need to come up with a better game plan.”

Spears leads the Hoyas in scoring (15.9) and Brandon Murray is close behind at 13.9.

Murray scored only nine points on 3-of-11 shooting against Creighton.

Georgetown has won six of seven all-time meetings against Villanova in the Big East tournament.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
No. 24 Creighton advances past Villanova into Big East semifinals
Villanova, PA2 days ago
Women’s Tennis Heads to Delaware on Sunday
Wilmington, DE1 day ago
New Penn State commit Kenny Woseley ‘pushing’ to recruit Philadelphia in 2024 class
State College, PA1 day ago
Torres’ late goal lifts Union over penalty-prone Fire
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Mike Sullivan gets 400th coaching win as Pens top Flyers
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
“If It Bleeds It Leads” Is Alive and Well at Fox 29
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia Is Getting a New TV News Anchor
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Pennsylvania cities rank in list of Top 10 most Irish cities
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Top 5 Philly Cheesesteak Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Philly’s Best Cheesesteak Is in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
FYI Philly takes a dining tour of of the region
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Tri-State Mall in Claymont, DE – From Retail Haven to Demolition Site
Claymont, DE23 hours ago
The 6 Best Restaurants in Philadelphia, According to Yelp
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Ambler BBQ Spot Makes Statewide Bucket List for Mac-and-Cheese
Ambler, PA2 days ago
McDade-Cara Irish dance students show off their stuff
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
9 Philadelphia Celebrity-Owned Restaurants To Check Out This Weekend
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Fort Washington Teacher Aide Saves Middle Schooler’s Life
Fort Washington, PA3 days ago
Yardley Ice House to Open Newtown Location for 2023 Season
Newtown, PA3 days ago
These Neighborhoods in Delaware Are Great Places to Live
Middletown, DE4 days ago
Upper Darby man says his constitutional rights were violated in Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility
Upper Darby, PA2 days ago
Author pens Philly-based mob novel
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Doylestown Landscaping Company Wins Big at Philadelphia Flower Show
Doylestown, PA3 days ago
Former Newtown Square Woman Learns Important Lessons on a Near Fatal Rafting Trip
Newtown Square, PA3 days ago
Coatesville’s Newest Restaurant Nears Completion
Coatesville, PA2 days ago
This Chesco Movie Theater Among Best Cinemas in Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy