Jenson Brooksby (wrist) out 10-plus weeks after surgery

American Jenson Brooksby underwent surgery on his left wrist on Tuesday to repair a dislocated tendon.

Brooksby, ranked No. 49 in the world, is expected to miss 10 to 12 weeks.

Brooksby, 22, had been bothered by the injury for two years but the situation worsened when he further hurt the tendon during a semifinal loss against Cameron Norrie at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand in January.

“I knew it was something that was pretty bad and I’d have to miss some time,” Brooksby told the ATP website. “I tried to take the conservative route with it but it was to no avail. There was still a lot of pain and it’s the last option, so it’s just what I have to do now.”

Brooksby’s best showing at a Grand Slam event was reaching the fourth round of the 2021 U.S. Open.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: