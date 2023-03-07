UNCW basketball falls short of March Madness, loses CAA championship game to Charleston

UNCW basketball's hopes of a return to March Madness were dashed on Tuesday night in another fight to the finish with College of Charleston.

But the Cougars were strongest in the final four minutes and took a 63-58 victory in the championship game of the CAA Tournament at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. Charleston clinches its second NCAA Tournament trip in five seasons, while UNCW's drought is now at six.

After UNCW (25-10) led 27-24 at halftime, Charleston (31-3) opened the second half with a bang and led by nine points, 40-31, with 14:46 to play in the game. UNCW, however, responded with a 17-2 run to lead by 49-42 with 9:51 to play.

Then, Charleston flashed the form that led them to a record-setting regular season and 30 wins heading into the night.

UNCW led by eight, 53-45, with 6:13 to play before the Cougars turned on the jets. Cougars point guard Ryan Larson, who previously banked in a 3 to slice into the deficit, had a another 3 pointer, a free throw and a steal and runout layup for a 55-53 lead with 3:32 to go that the Cougars would not relinquish.

Larson was tremendous, starting the decisive run with a banked 3-pointer. Larson finished with 23 points.

For UNCW, Trazarien White and Amari Kelly both finished with 16 points as the Seahawks went inside to take advantage of the Cougars in the post. But the Seahawks also had three turnovers down the stretch, and finished with 17 in the game, by forcing the issue and allowing Charleston's guards to double-team and take the ball away.

Ante Brzovic added 16 points and eight rebounds for Charleston.

Larson was named the tournament MVP, while Brzovic and White joined him on the six-player all-tournament team. The other three selections were UNCW's Donovan Newby, Hofstra's Aaron Estrada and Towson's Nicolas Timberlake.

