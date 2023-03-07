Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Was Cleveland dog kidnapped? Police investigating

By Peggy Gallek,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40DLFo_0lAwfbkU00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team looking into the mystery behind a missing dog, a case that has now sparked a police investigation.

Brandi Pierce says on Friday a friend watched her 12-week-old Great Dane puppy named Ellie Mae while she went to an event.

Cleveland man still jailed for housing violations; strangers step up to help make repairs

“I took her to my friend on the west side of Cleveland ,” Pierce said. “When I called that night about picking her up, she told me that she was gone, that she took off.”

Pierce says she was shocked because the puppy does not normally run away, and she is afraid Ellie Mae was stolen.  She called Cleveland police and officers searched for the dog, which was last seen on Storer.

The officers were unable to find her.

Man arrested for assaulting Cleveland firefighter during emergency: I-Team

“She is part of the family, we love her and miss her,” Pierce said. “I have not slept well. I am so worried about her. We need her home.”

A Second District police detective is now investigating.

Anyone with information on Ellie Mae is asked to call detectives as soon as possible at (216)623-2712 or (216)392-2736.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH newsLocal Cleveland, OH
Child shot in Cleveland has died, police say
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Akron, Copley police release statement on bodies bound, gagged
Akron, OH8 hours ago
58-year-old man arrested in connection with 3 bodies found in Summit County
Akron, OH8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
Akron, OH10 hours ago
Man arrested in connection to gruesome Summit Co murders
Akron, OH10 hours ago
Akron police searching for 4 masked suspects who carjacked and robbed man at gunpoint
Akron, OH1 day ago
Police: 16-year-old boy missing since February last seen in Cleveland
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
8 people taken to hospital from Lorain Correctional Institution
Grafton, OH2 hours ago
52-year-old man escapes after being kidnapped and shot at by suspects, Cleveland police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Man forces open Cleveland business’ garage door, steals gaming system, police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Bodies of 2 men found bound, gagged in Akron woods; 3rd body found in Copley
Akron, OH1 day ago
Woman arrested after shooting 26-year-old man in Cleveland, police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Third body found bound, gagged in Akron area
Akron, OH1 day ago
Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips in Garfield Heights murder
Garfield Heights, OH2 days ago
Woman wanted for fatal shooting of Akron man arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH1 day ago
Garfield Heights murder suspect arrested in Cleveland, US Marshals say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Told to leave for closing time, man knocks female bartender unconscious with chair, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
911 calls lead to bodies of men bound, gagged and shot in the head in Summit County
Akron, OH1 day ago
No one booked into East Cleveland Jail for past 3 days, law director says
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Banks don’t reimburse fraudulent check victim; drunk woman smashes car into median: Brook Park police blotter
Brook Park, OH1 day ago
Baby’s death under investigation in Lakewood
Lakewood, OH1 day ago
22-year-old woman struck by SUV, serious injuries, Cleveland police say
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
1 wanted for stealing catalytic converters from Cleveland used car lot
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Avon Lake police warns residents of gift card scam
Avon Lake, OH9 hours ago
U.S. Marshals: Akron murder suspect arrested in Mexico
Akron, OH1 day ago
Double amputee carjacked at gunpoint in Cleveland, has prosthetic legs stolen
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl last seen on March 6
Cleveland, OH8 hours ago
Brunswick man in custody for armed robbery in Westlake
Westlake, OH2 days ago
Man transported to hospital in serious condition from Coit Park
Cleveland, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy