Wyoming News

SF's most iconic landmark one of travelers' faves in new ranking

By By Marcus White | Examiner staff writer,

4 days ago

San Francisco's most iconic landmark isn't among the Mount Rushmore of U.S. tourist destinations, according to a compilation of travelers' reviews, but neither is Mount Rushmore.

The Golden Gate Bridge finished as the fifth-most popular tourist destination in Family Destinations Guide's rankings of the top 50 in the country, which listed the most-visited U.S. landmarks based on the highest percentage of five-star reviews on TripAdvisor .

Three quarters of the reviews on the travel platform of the Bay Area's second renowned suspension bridge — the Bay Bridge opened months earlier than its red counterpart — were five-star ratings, placing the Golden Gate Bridge fifth behind Central Park (78%), Michigan's Mackinac Bridge (82%), the Grand Canyon (89%) and Great Smoky Mountains National Park (89%) along the North Carolina-Tennessee border.

San Diego's Balboa Park (74%), Washington's National Mall (73%) and Chicago's Millennium Park (71%) all finished behind the nearly two-mile long bridge, designed by Irving Morrow , that has become synonymous with The City since its opening in 1937.

Seventy-six percent of Mount Rushmore's reviews, meanwhile, were five-star ratings. But the monument commemorating four U.S. presidents isn't among the 50 most-visited in the country, with the National Park Service estimating a little more than 2 million annual visitors . The Golden Gate Bridge, on the other hand, has more than 10 million .

The bridge recently received nearly half a billion dollars in federal funding to complete the last phase of its seismic retrofit.

In December, the Federal Highway Administration awarded a $400 million grant to complete the construction, which is due to begin late next year and conclude in 2029. Transportation officials overseeing the bridge said the last phase of construction will enable the Golden Gate Bridge to withstand an 8.0 magnitude earthquake.

"The Golden Gate Bridge is an international icon and key transportation link for the Bay Area that serves tens of millions of residents and visitors every year. This vital funding allows us to finish strengthening the bridge against disasters," Denis Mulligan, the general manager of the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, said earlier this year.

On the flip side of Family Destinations Guide's top 50, another San Francisco landmark cracked the list with a far lower share of five-star reviews. Pier 39 at Fisherman's Wharf finished 46th, with 47% of reviewers on TripAdvisor giving it five stars.

