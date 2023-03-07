RI woman recounts flight with unruly passenger

The man’s unusual behavior escalated shortly before the plane was scheduled to land at Boston Logan International Airport.
“The guy’s voice was getting louder and louder, and that’s when he started saying, ‘I’m going to kill everybody on the plane,'” Olsen said. “‘I’m going to kill all of the men; the women and children are safe.'”
Flight attendants were already suspicious of the man prior to the outburst. Prosecutors said the man, identified as 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres, was seen near an emergency door just moments before the cockpit received an alert that it had been disarmed.
Shortly after re-securing the door, one of the flight attendants confronted Torres about it. Torres denied being anywhere near the door, and reportedly asked if there were cameras on the plane that could prove he had tampered with it.
“He became very defensive,” Olsen recalled. “He said, ‘How do you know it was me?'”
The flight attendant determined Torres was a threat and urged the captain to land the plane as soon as possible, according to prosecutors.
It was then that Torres reportedly got out of his seat and later ran toward two flight attendants who were standing near the emergency door.
Prosecutors said Torres tried to stab one of those flight attendants with a broken metal spoon.
“As he was running down the aisle, 10 to 15 men on the plane just got up and started chasing him,” she said. “[The men] tackled him and restrained him … It took four guys to just sit on him since he was still erratic and screaming.”
