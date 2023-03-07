Open in App
Pasadena, CA
Robb Report

This Historic $38.5 Million LA Compound Has a Movie Theater That Seats 46 People and Its Own Art Museum

By Abby Montanez,

4 days ago
Calling all art collectors! One of Southern California’s grandest, most storied estates doesn’t just have its own gallery—it sports a literal museum.

This Tony Members-Only Club in London Is Auctioning Off Its Art for Charity

The Pasadena compound dates back to 1916 when the main house was first built for owner Virginia Steele Scott. The art collector and philanthropist commissioned Myron Hunt to design the abode, most known for his work on the Hollywood Bowl. Later, fellow prominent architect Gordon B Kaufmann was tapped to expand the trophy property, while Peter Hall of Greene and Greene oversaw both builds. Today, the palatial spread comprises two recently renovated structures—a six-bedroom residence and a commercial-grade museum. Did we mention they’re also connected by a secret underground tunnel?

The Knoll House has its own two-story museum that was originally built to hold Virginia Steele Scott’s art collection

The 21,000-square-foot gallery spans three levels, designed by modernist architects Ladd & Kelsey in the ‘70s. At the time, they had just completed the Norton Simon Museum, in which Steele is said to have been a donor. The complex was created to hold her extensive collection, however, the works were later donated to The Huntington in San Marino. Here, you’ll also find amenities including a gym, a catering kitchen, a guest apartment, an arcade and a 36-foot atrium. Even better, there’s a massive 46-person movie theater (one of the biggest we’ve seen), plus an indoor Tiki bar.

Forget a Home Theater. This Cannabis Entrepreneur's $38 Million LA Manse Comes With a Dedicated Smoking Room.

The property includes a main house, designed by architects Myron Hunt and Gordon B Kaufmann

Additionally, the 12,300-square-foot main house has perks of its own. The sprawling pad is decked out with hardwood floors, glittering chandeliers, ornate molding and six fireplaces. Elsewhere, there’s a library with a built-in speakeasy pub and in the finished basement, an elaborate wine room. The two-and-a-half-acre grounds aren’t too shabby, either. An in-ground swimming pool and spa take center stage, surrounded by a pavilion with two fireplaces, a pizza oven and an outdoor kitchen. For the kids, there’s a children’s play area and for the adults, a putting green.

Douglas Elliman’s Ernie Carswell, Compass’s Brent Chang and Deasy Penner’s George Penner hold the listing together.

Click here to see all the photos of the Knoll House.

Beach Houses Around the Country Are at Risk of Sinking, and Coastal Enclaves Are at War About How to Save Them

