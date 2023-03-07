Father and son lost; mother and baby sister saved: Spring Valley fire victims ID'd

SPRING VALLEY — The five who were killed in an early-morning fire Saturday and those injured were all related, according to information from the Guatemalan Consulate in New York City. They were originally from Jocotán, a town in Chiquimula, Guatemala, and lived on the second floor of the multi-family home.

The young boy who died in the blaze, along with his 2-year-old sister who survived, were born here and were therefore citizens of the U.S.

Meanwhile, as of Monday evening, all five people who had been hospitalized have been released, said Ramon Soto, an assistant to the Rockland County Executive. He said they remain confused and overwhelmed by the tragedy, especially the mother of the two children, one who survived and one who perished.

Those who died are:

Carlos Aníbal Interiano González, 13, a student at Chestnut Ridge Middle School. His father, 34, was hospitalized from the blaze.

Darwin Isaí Climaco Díaz, 4, a U.S. citizen. Darwin's mother, 25, was hospitalized, along with a 2-year-old sister. The Consulate reported that they have since been released.

Rudy Alfonzo Climaco Interiano, 27, the father of young Darwin. His partner and toddler daughter ‒ Darwin's mom and sister ‒ survived.

Anastacio Diaz Climaco, 34, a cousin of Rudy Climaco and another male resident who was injured in the fire.

María del Carmen González Quizar, 29.

The consulate described the adults' status as "an irregular migratory situation."

The adults worked in local restaurants, Soto said.

Soto said the consulate sent representatives to Spring Valley on Saturday, and the survivors went to New York City to meet with Guatemalan officials on Tuesday so they could get replacement documents, like passports. Everything they had was destroyed; the remains of the building was torn down hours after the fire.

Irma Lemus, an accountant with a business in Spring Valley, is coordinating the fundraising for the families. "I know these people very well, I know the family," Lemus said. She is also from the same town in Guatemala.

A GoFundMe, " Tragedia de Familia Guatemalteca ," has been established.

While the family has been offered help from the consulate to bring the bodies back to Guatemala, Soto said that the final resting place for Darwin and Rudy Climaco will likely be in the U.S.

That's because Rudy's partner, Darwin's mother, would likely not be able to return to the U.S. if she traveled to Guatemala for the funeral. "They don't have status in the United States," Soto said. That way, "the family ... can stay close to him."

Soto hopes the hundreds of churches and businesses in Spring Valley will step up to help.

