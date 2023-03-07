Travel in Style this Spring with Peter Millar Crown Crafted

Newly reimagined for 2023, Peter Millar Crown Crafted is an elevated line of travel-friendly staples from one of the foremost names in modern menswear. It is luxury meant to be lived in, from the fairway to the city.

This Meticulously Restored Sailing Yacht Just Hit the Market for $1.9 Million

This line aims to offer a comprehensive new perspective on modern menswear, with a luxurious casual aesthetic that informs both elevated lifestyle apparel and sleek performance sportswear.

While diverse, the offerings that make up Peter Millar Crown Crafted are united by a few choice tenets. From natural Italian yarns to cutting-edge performance materials, fabrics are chosen to ensure that each garment excels when it’s needed most during the journey, whether that’s sinking a putt on the 18 th or traveling for your next adventure. In addition, each Peter Millar Crown Crafted garment comes in the label’s tailored fit, ensuring a clean and modern appearance.

Perhaps no single garment in the collection embodies its ethos more than the Excursionist Flex City Coat , an expert merger of technical materials and traditional design. Engineered to serve as a single, all-encompassing travel garment when deciding between a blazer or functional outerwear isn’t an option, the Excursionist Flex City Coat bridges both worlds with a streamlined design that embraces tailored details like straight flapped pockets and a scalloped hem.

But the key to its utility is a carefully considered Italian fabric that blends Merino wool with nylon and a touch of stretch, and benefits from a windproof membrane and an innovative yarn treatment ensuring water resistance. The result is a subtly textured matte fabric with all the charm of your favorite blue blazer and the performance level of your go-to shell jacket. The all-in-one piece is further distinguished by an interior draw cord that cinches for a trimmer fit, custom high-chrome Italian hardware, and a lightweight, easy-packing design.

The 7 Best Hooded Dryers for Spa-Level Service at Home

While undoubtedly a centerpiece, the Excursionist Flex City Coat is not the only way that Peter Millar Crown Crafted stands to upgrade your travel regimen this season. Consider the Flex Adapt Half-Zip Hoodie , engineered from a highly technical four-way stretch, water-resistant fabric that blocks wind when the wearer is standing still, but circulates airflow when the body goes in motion—invaluable qualities for a blustery beach walk or a windy golf outing.

The Coastline Short Sleeve Linen Riviera Collar Polo , meanwhile, is understated luxury at its finest. Made from soft and breathable 100% linen, it’s a base layer of choice from boat to backyard. Consider pairing it to the Bingham Performance Five-Pocket Pant for a resort-ready look that still reaps major comfort benefits from the latter’s choice of an incredibly lightweight four-way stretch fabric.

And when your end destination calls for refinement, Peter Millar’s Crown Crafted Collection answers with elevated classics that can be worn straight from the plane. The Brunswick Windowpane Soft Jacket is meticulously tailored from a lightweight mix of wool, linen and silk from Italy with a soft shoulder offering sweater-level comfort and a half-lined interior for better temperature regulation and easy layering. Its laidback elegance is a perfect pairing to the Excursionist Venetian Loafer , made from a water-resistant suede that ensures it can be worn rain or shine.

We don’t know your exact spring travel itinerary, but we have reason to believe you’re going places. And if we’re right, Peter Millar Crown Crafted will get you there in style.

Learn More

Bentley's New UK Members' Club Doubles as an Intimate Concert Space for Live Music