Wilkes-barre, PA
Times Leader

Six displaced, no injuries reported in Wilkes-Barre fire

By Kevin Carroll,

5 days ago
Firefighters from Wilkes-Barre City were called to 53 O’Neill Avenue in the North End for a residential structure fire. No one was injured in the blaze, but a total of six people have been displaced, including two children. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A late-afternoon fire on O’Neill Avenue in the city’s North End has displaced six people and a number of pets.

North River Street was blocked off to all traffic this afternoon as fire crews from the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department responded to 53 O’Neill Ave., between North River and North Main streets, on Tuesday.

Fire chief Jay Delaney said that three individuals were home at the time of the fire, which was called in around 3:30 p.m. Another adult and two children who also live at the residence were not home.

No injuries were reported to any of the victims who were home; firefighters had still not located some of the multiple pets living in the residence when Delaney spoke with a Times Leader reporter around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Delaney said that, when his crew arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke showing from the second floor. Water could still be seen pouring out of a window as crews worked to extinguish any possible hot spots within the residence.

The chief commended his team for a quick knockdown of the fire, in spite of the residence’s location down the tight roadway, with the nearest fire hydrant back out on North River Street.

There’s no word on the cause or the origin of the fire yet; City fire investigator Francis Evanko has been called to the scene to begin his investigation into the blaze.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist those displaced in finding a place to stay.

