Day 2 spring practice observations of Clemson's defense

Clemson held its second practice of the spring Tuesday afternoon. The media was allowed to watch the first five periods.

Here are some observations of the Tigers’ defense from those periods:

Veteran defensive end Justin Mascoll was in a yellow (limited) jersey. He said Monday he’s been dealing with an ankle sprain.

For the second straight day, incoming freshman Peter Woods was repping with the first-team defensive line during tempo periods. Ruke Orhorhoro being out this spring has a lot to do with that, but it’s already apparent that Clemson’s highest-rated signee will be part of the rotation on the interior next season.

Two other newcomers, Vic Burley and T.J. Parker, repped with the second-team defensive line. Tre Williams. Woods was joined by veteran Tyler Davis and defensive ends Greg Williams and Cade Denhoff on the first-team defensive line while Tre Williams and Zaire Patterson rounded out the twos up front.

With Sheridan Jones out, Toriano Pride Jr. joined Nate Wiggins as the first-team corners during tempo periods. Safety R.J. Mickens repped at nickel with the first team, and Malcolm Greene, normally a nickel, bumped outside to corner with the twos.

Linebacker Wade Woodaz ran with the second team. Redshirt freshman safety Kylen Webb also got some reps with twos during the tempo periods.

Redshirt freshman Jaheim Lawson, who ran with the third team at defensive end, ended the tempo periods with a sack.

Safety Sherrod Covil wasn’t seen at practice.

Nick Eason has shed a good bit of weight since the end of last season. The former Tiger, who’s entering his second season coaching the defensive tackles, is noticeably slimmer.

