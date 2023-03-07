John Pade of SeaGirt, NJ & Valley Cottage passed to his final rest on March 4, 2023. John was born in the Bronx to Louise and Arthur Pade on December 5, 1946. John served in the Marines, and then entered the New York City Police Academy. He served for 31 years and retired as a Lieutenant. After retiring, he continued his love of athletics. He was well known for riding his bike and walking on the boardwalk, playing basketball in the gym & Belmar outdoor courts and for his storytelling. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Sylvia and his two children, Christopher(Alicia), and his daughter Marianne Pade Mitchell (Mark), as well as his grandchildren Cooper, Finnegan, Molly, Lily and Henry. Services were held in New York on March 8. Burial will be private.