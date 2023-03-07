A potential Lamar Jackson divorce from Baltimore Ravens won't bring tears from Browns fans

It can easily be called a case of if you can’t beat them, drive them away from their team.

The Browns not only angered a good portion of their fanbase with their trade for and subsequent signing of Deshaun Watson last year, the move resonated in the league with player salary structure.

In March of last year, the Browns traded for Watson and signed him to a five-year contract worth a record $230 million fully guaranteed. Now the effects of Watson's contract seem to be causing some rumbles in Baltimore with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Let’s be real, however, plenty of Browns fans are sitting at home reading about Jackson and his travails with the Ravens and cackling with malevolent glee like the Joker in “The Dark Knight.”

Watson’s $230 million contract, which he recently stated he is willing to tweak to give the Browns some wiggle room under the cap, currently serves as the de facto template for QB1s throughout the NFL with perceived Top 5 talent at the position talent, much to the chagrin of NFL owners.

For Jackson, according to reports, that means seeking out a contract with a similar convoy of Brinks trucks Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam backed up to Watson’s bank.

Things got interesting Tuesday.

The Ravens, who've balked at those numbers, placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. Notice that “non-exclusive” part. If Jackson elects to return, he’ll have to live on $32.41 million for next season. The exclusive franchise is projected to be worth approximately $45 million.

In the meantime, he’s free to negotiate with other NFL teams for the long-term, fully guaranteed contract he apparently desires. If he works something out with another team, the Ravens can match it. Or they can refuse, let Jackson go and recoup a couple of first-round draft picks.

The Browns probably won’t miss Jackson, who has gone 6-3 against them since his arrival in the AFC North.

Fans can’t be blamed ― for historically obvious reasons — for basking in the glow of schadenfreude if for some reason Jackson ends up elsewhere – far away.