A potential Lamar Jackson divorce from Baltimore Ravens won't bring tears from Browns fans

The Ravens, who've balked at those numbers, placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. Notice that “non-exclusive” part. If Jackson elects to return, he’ll have to live on $32.41 million for next season. The exclusive franchise is projected to be worth approximately $45 million.
In the meantime, he’s free to negotiate with other NFL teams for the long-term, fully guaranteed contract he apparently desires. If he works something out with another team, the Ravens can match it. Or they can refuse, let Jackson go and recoup a couple of first-round draft picks.
The Browns probably won’t miss Jackson, who has gone 6-3 against them since his arrival in the AFC North.
