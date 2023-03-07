Open in App
New York State
Sports Illustrated

Eli Manning Reacts to Daniel Jones Signing Extension With Giants

By Wilton Jackson,

4 days ago

The former Giants legend weighed in on Jones’s new deal.

Giants legend Eli Manning was thrilled about the franchise’s offseason moves on Tuesday in signing quarterback Daniel Jones to a new contract and placing the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley .

Shortly after Barkley congratulated Jones on his reportedly four-year extension worth $160 million with a potential additional $35 million in incentives, Manning could not have been more excited about the position the Giants are in for the future.

“Love it,” Manning tweeted to Barkley’s reaction.

With New York signing Jones to a multi-year deal, the Giants were also able to use the tag on their two-time Pro Bowl running back. Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer reported that Barkley’s franchise tender was worth $10.09 million.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley only minutes before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday. In doing so, the critical pieces of the Giants’ franchise are set for 2023.

Prior to the deadline, Barkley said his goal was to remain with the Giants “for life” and he will now return for his sixth season in New York. During the 2022 season, Barkley tallied a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while also recording 57 receptions for 338 yards.

Jones, who was playing on an expiring contract last season, posted career highs with 3,205 passing yards and 708 rushing yards, aiding New York to its first playoff appearance since 2016.

