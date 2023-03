He took to Twitter with his excitement for his quarterback.

It came right down to the final minutes of Tuesday’s deadline, but the Giants and Daniel Jones reportedly agreed on a massive contract extension that will keep him playing in blue for the foreseeable future. As a result of the extension, New York can avoid using the franchise tag on Jones and instead place it on running back Saquon Barkley , per multiple reports.

Barkley was one of the first to celebrate Jones’s new deal publicly and was so happy for his quarterback that he took to Twitter to congratulate him after the reports started to flood social media.

“Congrats brudda!!!” Barkley said in a tweet .

Jones’s deal is worth $160 million over four years and he can earn an additional $35 million with incentives, a source told Sports Illustrated’ s Albert Breer .

Meanwhile, Barkley’s franchise tender is worth $10.09 million in 2023, a source told Breer . The tandem were able to lead the Giants to the postseason this past year with a 9–7–1 record and even upset the Vikings on the road in the wild-card round.

Barkley finished 2022 with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground along with 338 receiving yards.

