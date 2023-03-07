Open in App
Topeka, KS
KSNT News

Gradey Dick named shooting guard of the year finalist

By Sam Cohen,

4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KU has locked up a number one seed in March Madness, and a large part of that is its freshman shooting guard.

Gradey Dick has been hot behind the arc, shooting 40.6% from downtown. Dick is averaging 14.3 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game.

The freshman from Wichita, Kansas has also been named to the All-Big12 Second Team, Big-12 All-Newcomer Team, and All-Big12 freshman team. Dick ranks 2nd all-time in KU freshman free throw percentage and third in three-pointers made by a freshman.

KU continues its hunt for a second consecutive National Championship Thursday in the Big12 tournament.

