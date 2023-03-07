Sundance Winners Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson Sign with Range Media Partners

Sundance prize winning directors Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson have signed with Range Media Partners

At the 2023 festival, Brewster and Stephenson won the grand jury prize for U.S. Documentary for their feature ”Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.”

Harvard-and Stanford–trained psychiatrist, Brewster, and Columbia Law School graduate Stephenson decided to pursue filmmaking together, and by 2006 the two founded Rada Studio. The studio has provided creators the opportunity to think radically about storytelling and work to disrupt nonfiction spaces. The pair works together to build reality, fiction, immersive and hybrid stories that embrace and deliver compelling narratives, which are all created by, for, and about the Black and Brown communities.

The couple’s award-winning documentary retells the story of acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni, highlighting the revolutionary historical periods Giovanni lived through. “Going to Mars” recounts Giovanni’s experiences that span from the Civil Rights and Black Arts Movement to present-day Black Lives Matter. The documentary combines visual treatments of Giovanni’s poetry and archival footage of the poet, ultimately reshaping what audiences understand of the biographical documentary.

The two have collaborated on “Stateless,” Sundance​​ special jury prize winner, “American Promise” and Emmy-winning VR project “The Changing Same.” They are currently in post-production on a documentary about the killing 2015 killing of Freddie Grey at the hands of Baltimore police.

Brewster and Stephenson join Range Media’s clientele, joining film, television, music, literary and tech creatives. Since Range Media’s inception in 2020, the company has continued to increase its role in talent representation, production, activism, and brand storytelling.