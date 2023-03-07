Sofia Richie & Nicole Richie Serve Chic Sibling Style in Preppy Outfits & Pumps at Chanel’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Sofia Richie and Nicole Richie had a chic twinning moment while attending Chanel’s fall 2023 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week today. The sisters joined an A-list guest list that included H.E.R ., FKA Twigs, Zoe Saldaña and Penélope Cruz.

Styled by Liat Baruch, the siblings looked stylish for the high-fashion affair. Sofia appeared alongside Nicole in a belted minidress that featured hues of navy blue and gray. The piece was held together by a black ruched Chanel belt that wrapped tightly around her waist.

Nicole mastered sophisticated style for the occasion. The “Simple Life” star wore a tweed jacket with a black and white jumpsuit. Coordinating their looks even further, the siblings accessorized with dark sunglasses and carried boxy Chanel handbags. As for glam, both Sofia and Nicole styled their hair in loose curls and finished off their looks with soft makeup.

When it came down to the shoes, the duo tied their outfits together with pointed-toe pumps. Sofia’s patent Chanel style was complemented with a sparkling mesh accent and bow at the center. While Nicole’s classic silhouette by Louis Vuitton included the label’s signature red sole, a sharp triangular pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris , France. Held from Feb. 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior , Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris s chedule.

