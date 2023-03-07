Open in App
Kane County, IL
WBBM News Radio

CASA Kane County calls for help supporting kids moving through abuse, neglect courts

By Andy Dahn,

4 days ago

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — In Kane County, there’s a call for volunteers to help Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) make a difference for children in need.

“CASA Kane County helps children who have been victims of abuse or neglect, and our goal is to help one child at a time to change their story,” said Jim Di Ciaula, the executive director at CASA Kane County.

In 2022, CASA Kane County relied on nearly 250 trained volunteers to represent over 550 children in the abuse, neglect and probate courts.

“When they’re in a house that they have experienced abuse or neglect, their childhood is dramatically impacted,” he said.

Di Ciaula said a decline in volunteers and an increase in cases has driven a desperate need for more Kane County residents to step up and become difference makers.

“Come fall, unfortunately, when the children come back to school, we generally see a rise in cases,” Di Ciaula said. “They will go through a lot of change, but what will remain constant is … that [CASA Kane County worker] will be that one person that the child can rely on throughout the entire journey.”

More information about CASA Kane County can be found on its website .

