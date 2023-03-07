Players Championship notebook: Justin Thomas loves the Stadium Course in March or May

In a sense, Justin Thomas is the de facto defending champion of The Players.

With last year's champion Cameron Smith not playing because of his move to the LIV Golf League, Thomas is the last person in this year's field to win The Players. After flirting with the cut line in the second round in 2021, he had a sensational 64-68 finish on the weekend to beat Lee Westwood by one shot.

Here's the funny part: Thomas would rather be playing in May, where the tournament resided from 2007-2018. He's played four times in May and three in March, and currently leads for the best scoring average in history at the Stadium, 70.48 (with a minimum of 15 rounds).

"To be perfectly honest, I liked the course significantly more in May than I do in March," he said on Tuesday during a news conference at The Players media center. "I won in March, so I like it a lot in March as well. I mean, I never dislike it."

Thomas pointed out that the Stadium Course was bermudagrass in May, which doesn't require as much water as the March Rye overseed. If tee shots wandered off the fairway in May, they generally rolled deep into woods or hazards.

In March, the shots are being held up in the thick, high rough.

"I always enjoy a firmer and faster course, and I think that this course becomes a lot more challenging, especially off the tee," he said. "Missing the fairways, it's just totally different. So it's literally two different kinds of golf courses. If you get the correct wind, you can hold 4-, 5-irons on greens.

"Then in May you would have times where you have 7-, 8-, 9-irons and it's really tough to hold the greens. So you have to, I would say you have a lot more options off the tee in May because of how firm it plays off the tee. It's a lot of just drivers and 3-woods now. Just hitting the fairway and staying out of the long rough, that kind of thing."

Thomas has never missed the cut in seven Players starts.

"I always loved being here. It's a special week. It's our championship. It's our tournament." he said. "The course is always in immaculate condition. Especially being in March, it's very, very green and the kind of the outlines of the fairways and the rough, it all looks perfect."

McIlroy praises LIV

Rory McIroy has defended the PGA Tour to the hilt in its battle with the LIV Golf League.

But he said without hesitation that the emergence of LIV has sparked the kind of competition he said the PGA Tour needed.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie; I think the emergence of LIV or the emergence of a competitor to the PGA Tour has benefited everyone that plays elite professional golf," he said.

In other words, the rich have gotten richer.

More than that, McIlroy said the no-cut, limited-field designated events and increased purses has pulled the Tour from what he called "an antiquated system."

"I think when you've been the biggest golf league in the biggest market in the world for the last 60 years, there's not a lot of incentive to innovate," he said of the Tour. "[The PGA Tour] ... being revamped to try to mirror where we're at in the world in the 21st century with the media landscape. The PGA Tour isn't just competing with LIV Golf or other sports. It's competing with Instagram and TikTok and everything else that's trying to take eyeballs away from the PGA Tour as a product. LIV coming along ... it's definitely had a massive impact on the game. I think everyone who's a professional golfer is going to benefit from it going forward."

High drama in Florida

NBC lead golf announcer Dan Hicks isn't sure he and the rest of the crew and production staff could ask for much more drama than they seen on the first two Florida Swing events.

After a PGA Tour season in which Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa have been trading body blows, Chris Kirk beat Eric Cole in a playoff at the Honda Classic and Kurt Kitayama stared down McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Were Kirk and Kitayama huge names? Maybe not but Hicks said that didn't detract from storylines, especially late Sunday.

"It's always great to see the Jon Rahms and Scottie Schefflers battle at the top for No. 1," Hicks said on Tuesday at the NBC/Golf Channel production compound. "But I think sports sometimes is most compelling when you've got a guy that's not expected to be there. And it's part of my job to make fans care about these people that they don't necessarily know anything about. There's been a lot of chatter about designated events and limited fields but that doesn't mean we're not going to see guys rise up and be the stories that make sports great."

More change at the top?

For the fourth PGA Tour event in the past five weeks, the Nos. 2 and 3 players can reach No. 1 in the world, depending on what happens this week at the Stadium Course.

No. 2 Scheffler and No. 3 McIlroy can overhaul No. 1 Rahm by winning The Players, or by other scenarios if Rahm drops far enough down the leaderboard or misses the cut.

The No. 1 ranking has changed hands four times in the past year. Scheffler ascended to the top by winning the WGC Match Play on March 27, 2022, and 30 weeks later, McIlroy replaced him by winning the CJ Cup.

Scheffler regained No. 1 on Feb. 12 by winning the WM Phoenix Open, and Rahm moved passed Scheffler by winning the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 19.

PGA TOUR

Event: The Players Championship, Thursday-Sunday, Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

At stake: $25 million purse ($4.5 million and 600 FedEx Cup points to the winner).

Last year’s champion: Cameron Smith.

TV: Golf Channel (Thursday-Friday, 12-6 p.m.); NBC (Saturday-Sunday, 1-6 p.m.).

Area players entered: Harris English, Nico Echavarria, Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman, Billy Horschel, Patton Kizzire, Russell Knox, David Lingmerth, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax, Andrew Novak, J.T. Poston, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson, Michael Thompson.

Notable: The tournament is being played for a record first-place check in professional golf. … Smith shot a final-round 66 and survived a closing bogey to win by one shot last year in a Monday finish. He is not playing after leaving the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. … The last champion who is in the field is Justin Thomas, who had rounds of 64-68 on the weekend to win in 2021. … For the fourth time in history, a pro enters The Players ranked first in the world and on the FedEx Cup points list. Jon Rahm follows Dustin Johnson (2017) and Tiger Woods (2013 and 2007), with Woods winning in 2013. Johnson tied for 12th and Woods tied for 37th in 2007. ... Rahm is the first player since Johnny Miller in 1975 to win three times before March 1.