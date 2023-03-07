Augusta financially supporting Juneteenth and St. Patrick's Day, plans for future events

Two major Augusta events will be getting some financial backing this year.

Augusta Commissioners agreed to allocate $20,000 for the city's Juneteenth celebration and $3,520 to the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The Juneteenth celebration is hosted by the Band of Brothers, a nonprofit whose president, Johnny Gregory, requested the funding for the entertainment, fireworks display and an ice trailer. That $20,000 is set to become recurring as a line item in Augusta's Parks and Recreation budget. These funds will be an addition to what has already been budgeted.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade is organized by the Irish-American Heritage Society, whose treasurer Sean Mooney requested the city waive the security fee they would have to pay. This fee is given to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, so the city is having to donate the money to the society which will then be paid to the sheriff's office. This was not set as a recurring budget item.

The commissioners agreed that both of these events draw in large crowds and promote economic development, but were concerned about opening a "Pandora's Box" with all of the other events and organizations asking for assistance. To address this, Augusta's Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse was tasked with planning out and identifying appropriate funding for other city festivities.

Both of the events being funded will take place in downtown Augusta on their respective holidays. St. Patrick's Day is March 17. Juneteenth is always on June 19, which is on a Monday this year.