CVTC recognized by FAA as drone training center

EAU CLAIRE — The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Chippewa Valley Technical College's drone training for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program, the college announced last week.

“Our UAS certificate is designed to give students a solid foundation in understanding unmanned aerial vehicle system technologies, capabilities, regulations, safety, and legal responsibilities,” stated Shawn Creviston, CVTC drone certificate instructor, in a news release. “It provides students with FAA regulations, knowledge, and practical flight skills necessary to operate a UAV successfully. Now we are officially recognized through the FAA as a training center.”

The FAA's UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones, the college stated.

To qualify for the initiative, the college explained, schools must offer a bachelor's or associate's degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate in UAS.

Schools must also provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.