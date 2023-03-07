Open in App
May need paid subscription
Leader Telegram

CVTC recognized by FAA as drone training center

By By Leader-Telegram staff,

4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — The Federal Aviation Administration has selected Chippewa Valley Technical College's drone training for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative program, the college announced last week.

“Our UAS certificate is designed to give students a solid foundation in understanding unmanned aerial vehicle system technologies, capabilities, regulations, safety, and legal responsibilities,” stated Shawn Creviston, CVTC drone certificate instructor, in a news release. “It provides students with FAA regulations, knowledge, and practical flight skills necessary to operate a UAV successfully. Now we are officially recognized through the FAA as a training center.”

The FAA's UAS-CTI program recognizes institutions that prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems, commonly referred to as drones, the college stated.

To qualify for the initiative, the college explained, schools must offer a bachelor's or associate's degree in UAS or a degree with a minor, concentration or certificate in UAS.

Schools must also provide curriculum covering various aspects of UAS training, including hands-on flight practice, maintenance, uses, applications, privacy concerns, safety and federal policies concerning UAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX7 days ago
Double Murderer Alex Murdaugh's Eating Good In Maximum-Security Prison, Kitchen Lands Grade A Rating With Latest Inspection
Columbia, SC1 day ago
An Arizona homeowner who made $12,000 a month renting out her house reveals why she quit Airbnb and relies on Vrbo instead
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 a.m. EST
Minneapolis, MN2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy