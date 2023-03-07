Open in App
Markquis Nowell named third team All-American

By Glenn Kinley,

4 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State guard Markquis Nowell can now add ‘All-American’ to his impressive resume.

The Wildcat senior was named to the Sporting News All-America third team on Tuesday.

Nowell is the first K-State men’s basketball player to earn All-America honors since Rodney McGruder was an honorable mention in 2013.

The 5-foot-7 point guard finished Big 12 play ranked first in six different statistical categories including scoring, steals and and minutes.

He ranks third nationally in assists per game, averaging 7.7.

K-State is the three seed in the Big 12 tournament and will play TCU on Thursday.

