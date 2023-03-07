Markquis Nowell named third team All-American

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State guard Markquis Nowell can now add ‘All-American’ to his impressive resume.
The Wildcat senior was named to the Sporting News All-America third team on Tuesday.
Nowell is the first K-State men’s basketball player to earn All-America honors since Rodney McGruder was an honorable mention in 2013.
The 5-foot-7 point guard finished Big 12 play ranked first in six different statistical categories including scoring, steals and and minutes.
He ranks third nationally in assists per game, averaging 7.7.
K-State is the three seed in the Big 12 tournament and will play TCU on Thursday. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
