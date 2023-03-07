East Bay protestors gather outside PG&E conference over costs, wildfires, other issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Protestors demonstrated outside a PG&E conference in the East Bay on Tuesday, calling on the state to re-regulate the utility.

Activists want California to better protect customers from rate hikes, wildfires , and power outages.

Affordability was at the forefront of the protest outside a wildfire mitigation conference hosted by PG&E in San Ramon.

One such protester from East Oakland said her power bill last month was $650 and that her family could barely keep warm.

The group Reclaim our Power is calling on state regulators not to cave to PG&E.

"For years PG&E has been submitting and these same regulators have said, 'Ah, this is insufficient, this is ineffective, this is incomplete, this is hugely expensive, but we’re going to give you a pass,'" said Reclaim our Power spokesperson Pete Woiwode.

The group wants PG&E to be a public utility, instead of investor-owned.

In a statement to KCBS Radio, PG&E said, "we are working hard every day to reduce wildfire risk, and we welcome feedback from regulators...and customers."

The utility also asserted that steps in their wildfire mitigation plan have proven effective at preventing potential wildfires, with a more than 65% reduction in power line ignitions.

