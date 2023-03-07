Open in App
Florida State
KYW News Radio

Red tide engulfs numerous beaches, but what is it?

By Lauren Barry,

4 days ago

For more than a week, a “red tide” has been rolling into Florida beaches. It is the suspected cause of dying fish and respiratory infections.

By March 3, signs of this “red tide” had been detected in 114 samples from Southwest Florida, as well as one from Northwest Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission .

What is red tide?

A naturally occurring microscopic alga called Karenia brevis causes “red tide” to occur near Florida, as first observed in 1844. Sometimes, this alga blooms and is present in high concentrations. When this happens, Karenia brevis can cause discoloration in the water. Sometimes the discoloration is green and other times it is brown or red.

Other organisms cause “red tides” and algal blooms in other parts of the world, but booms of Karenia brevis are found almost exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico. These blooms can last for just days or as long as months, and they can change based on wind and water currents.

Is red tide dangerous?

In addition to changing the appearance of the water, “red tide” can be dangerous. According to the Florida Department of Health , it produces a toxin that can affect the central nervous systems of fish, birds, mammals, and other animals.

“Reports of fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were received in Southwest Florida over the past week from Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties, and offshore of Monroe County,” said the conservation commission last week.

While most people can swim in red tide, it can irritate the skin and cause breathing issues for some. Symptoms typically include coughing, sneezing, and teary eyes – they usually go away once the toxin is out of the air and can be treated with an antihistamine. People with chronic respiratory problems like asthma are advised to stay away from Karenia brevis blooms .

“Respiratory irritation suspected to be related to red tide was reported in Southwest Florida via the Beach Conditions Reporting System and/or the Fish Kill Hotline at multiple sites in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, Lee, and Collier counties, and offshore of Monroe County,” said the commission of the recent bloom.

Eating mollusks taken from red tide waters can cause a food poisoning called Neurotoxic Shellfish Poisoning. According to the Florida Department of Health, “finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted,” and “edible parts of other animals commonly called shellfish (crabs, shrimp, and lobsters) are not affected by red tide and can be eaten.”

“Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net northern movement of surface waters and net northwestern transport of subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3.5 days,” said the commission March 3.

There were still high concentrations of red tide organisms as of March 6, according to a map of sampling results.

