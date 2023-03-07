Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
Boston

Tom Brady dispels comeback rumors; says he’s too busy to play football

By Conor Ryan,

4 days ago

Tom Brady's second retirement has not tempered talks of a potential return for a 24th season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ioBvI_0lAwUQfE00
Tom Brady officially called it quits on his Hall-of-Fame career back in early February. Darron Cummings / AP

If Tom Brady is realistically mulling a potential return to the gridiron, he’s not dropping any hints on social media.

Even though Brady stated back in February that he was retiring “for good”, that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling about the legendary quarterback.

On Monday, Rich Eisen dropped a bombshell during his daily radio show, stating that the top discourse at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine centered around how Brady “might not be done after all.”

But on Tuesday, Brady took to social media to dispel the notion that yet another comeback was in the cards for him.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady tweeted.

It was a pretty firm denial by Brady, who has had his hands full taking care of the two Siamese cats he adopted for his daughter, Vivian, last month.

Add in his other ventures as a movie producer and a lucrative broadcasting contract with FOX, and Brady should have plenty of other ways to keep busy off the football field.

Even before he officially hung up his cleats last month, Brady admitted on his “Let’s Go!” podcast that he wanted to devote most of this offseason to his family.

“I did a lot of things with my kids and family, trying to get caught up like most probably football players do at the end of a long season,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of decompression.

“I know we use that word a lot, but there is a real crash landing element to all of this and doing it for as long as I have, there’s no soft landing either. It ends and it’s over. As much as you’d love for something to be a little softer on the way out, it’s just not the reality.”

All signs seemingly point to Brady calling it quits for good. Still, given his track record, it comes as no surprise that skepticism still exists about his plan to walk away from the game.

Eisen noted during Monday’s show that the Dolphins would be considered a viable destination for Brady if he did return.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.

“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”

And even though it was announced last month that Brady will not begin his 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX until 2024, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said Tuesday that Brady’s uncertain retirement rumors are keeping his broadcasting career in further limbo.

“Somebody I trust outside of this building at FOX told me a couple of weeks ago, ‘I don’t think Brady’s going to be a broadcaster anytime soon,” Cowherd said. “I think he wants to play.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Adam Thielen's wife sounds off after his release by Vikings
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Ex-NFL star Calvin Johnson Jr. to open cannabis dispensary in Boston
Boston, MA2 days ago
FBI searches Peabody "creepy doll" business and owner's home in Salem
Salem, MA4 days ago
Girl, 6, needs 1,000 stitches, ‘won’t be able to smile again’ after vicious dog attack
Chesterville, ME13 days ago
Tuesday storm could possibly be the defining one of this winter
Boston, MA1 day ago
85-year-old woman accused in Acton hit-and-run ordered not to drive
Acton, MA2 days ago
2 Catholic high schools in Massachusetts closing at end of academic year
Fall River, MA3 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA13 hours ago
Seabrook, New Hampshire, Fisherwoman and Her All-Female Crew Make ‘Wicked Tuna’ History
Seabrook, NH3 days ago
Red Sox make 5 roster cuts: Prospect from Christian Vázquez trade optioned to Worcester
Boston, MA13 hours ago
Popular Supermarket in Brockton to Close Permanently
Brockton, MA5 days ago
Man killed by falling tree branch in Londonderry, NH
Londonderry, NH3 days ago
Celtics injury report: Three players ruled out for Saturday’s game vs. Hawks
Boston, MA1 day ago
Stoneham police arrest minor after attempted carjacking, chase
Stoneham, MA13 hours ago
New fraud charges filed against activist Monica Cannon-Grant and husband
Boston, MA2 days ago
Report: Patriots not expected to pursue Lamar Jackson in free agency
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast
Boston, MA3 days ago
Why Alex Cora has ‘hope’ in Trevor Story returning at some point during the 2023 season
Boston, MA10 hours ago
The Bruins could clinch a playoff berth as early as tonight. Here’s how.
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy