Tom Brady dispels comeback rumors; says he’s too busy to play football

“I did a lot of things with my kids and family, trying to get caught up like most probably football players do at the end of a long season,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of decompression.
“I know we use that word a lot, but there is a real crash landing element to all of this and doing it for as long as I have, there’s no soft landing either. It ends and it’s over. As much as you’d love for something to be a little softer on the way out, it’s just not the reality.”
All signs seemingly point to Brady calling it quits for good. Still, given his track record, it comes as no surprise that skepticism still exists about his plan to walk away from the game.
Eisen noted during Monday’s show that the Dolphins would be considered a viable destination for Brady if he did return.
“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.
“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”
Comments / 0