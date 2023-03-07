Tom Brady dispels comeback rumors; says he’s too busy to play football

Tom Brady's second retirement has not tempered talks of a potential return for a 24th season.

Tom Brady officially called it quits on his Hall-of-Fame career back in early February. Darron Cummings / AP

If Tom Brady is realistically mulling a potential return to the gridiron, he’s not dropping any hints on social media.

Even though Brady stated back in February that he was retiring “for good”, that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling about the legendary quarterback.

On Monday, Rich Eisen dropped a bombshell during his daily radio show, stating that the top discourse at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine centered around how Brady “might not be done after all.”

But on Tuesday, Brady took to social media to dispel the notion that yet another comeback was in the cards for him.

“Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter,” Brady tweeted.

It was a pretty firm denial by Brady, who has had his hands full taking care of the two Siamese cats he adopted for his daughter, Vivian, last month.

Add in his other ventures as a movie producer and a lucrative broadcasting contract with FOX, and Brady should have plenty of other ways to keep busy off the football field.

Even before he officially hung up his cleats last month, Brady admitted on his “Let’s Go!” podcast that he wanted to devote most of this offseason to his family.

“I did a lot of things with my kids and family, trying to get caught up like most probably football players do at the end of a long season,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of decompression.

“I know we use that word a lot, but there is a real crash landing element to all of this and doing it for as long as I have, there’s no soft landing either. It ends and it’s over. As much as you’d love for something to be a little softer on the way out, it’s just not the reality.”

All signs seemingly point to Brady calling it quits for good. Still, given his track record, it comes as no surprise that skepticism still exists about his plan to walk away from the game.

Eisen noted during Monday’s show that the Dolphins would be considered a viable destination for Brady if he did return.

“The one place that folks are saying to keep an eye out for is Miami,” Eisen said. “If the Dolphins, somehow or some way get a doctor’s report or piece of information from a medical evaluation of Tua [Tagovailoa] that he may not be ready to go, and suddenly there’s Tom Brady sitting in Florida, where his family is located and where he can easily locate himself.

“Keep an eye out on that, I was told by a couple birdies at the Combine.”

And even though it was announced last month that Brady will not begin his 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX until 2024, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd said Tuesday that Brady’s uncertain retirement rumors are keeping his broadcasting career in further limbo.

“Somebody I trust outside of this building at FOX told me a couple of weeks ago, ‘I don’t think Brady’s going to be a broadcaster anytime soon,” Cowherd said. “I think he wants to play.”