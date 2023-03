TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (KIFI) - UPDATE 6:50pm - The avalanche on Spring Gulch Road has been cleared, and the road is now open.

Teton County Road & Levee thanks the public for their patience.

ORIGINAL: Spring Gulch Road is closed just north of Highway 22 due to a large avalanche.

Resources are being dispatched to clear the avalanche, but at this time, there is no estimated time for reopening.

Use N Highway 89 as a detour or delay travel.