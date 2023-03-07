Open in App
Washington, DC
DC News Now

Peacock releases documentary of unsolved DC lawyer’s death in 2006

By Paola Belloso,

4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The TV platform ‘Peacock’ released a documentary called ‘ Who Killed Robert Wone? ‘ which focuses on finding out what happened to Robert Wone, a D.C. lawyer who was found stabbed in the home of a college friend in 2006.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that at about 11:50 p.m., on Wednesday, August 2, 2006, they were called to a private residence in the 1500 block of Swann Street, NW, for the report of a stabbing.

‘Days of Our Lives’ moving off air, will only be streamed on Peacock

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 32-year-old Robert Wone, who had been stabbed multiple times.

Wone was transported to George Washington University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested and charged for his murder.

17 years later and MPD is still seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information regarding this incident.

The documentary was released Tuesday and is hoping to answer some questions surrounding his death.

