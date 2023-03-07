ECU Health helping create healthier lifestyle with new clinics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU Health launched a new program on Tuesday. It’s a lifestyle medicine clinic to focus on all aspects of health.

“It’s a new concept of treating disease by working with people on healthy lifestyle changes,” said Brenda Leigh, the director of the lifestyle medicine clinic.

They’re focusing on six pillars of health — healthy eating, exercise, stress management, sleep, avoiding substances and making healthy connections.

“Those patients will be surrounded by a team that helps with those lifestyle changes from nutrition, exercise physiologist, lifestyle coaches, addressing each of those modifiable risk factors or those things in their life they can do to help their risk,” said Dr. David Michael, the medical director of the lifestyle medicine clinic.

ECU Health is starting this program in 12 of their clinic locations across Eastern North Carolina.

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Greenville Wellness Center

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Washington Wellness Center

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Ahoskie Wellness Center

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine –Tarboro

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine -Wilson

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine –Wallace

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Kenansville

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Kinston

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Washington Family Med

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Bertie

ECU Health Lifestyle Medicine – Chowan

The Center for Health Living – Nags Head

“By establishing these clinics in these other locations, which are all in rural areas, we can meet some of those people that do need the help,” Leigh said.

Health officials said one way to create a healthier Eastern North Carolina starts in these clinics.

“We know about 80% of our diseases are caused by lifestyle,” Leigh said. “A lot of people think it’s hereditary, but in fact, it’s really the food we eat and lack of exercise.”

“Many of the chronic diseases that we’ve seen increase not just in Eastern North Carolina but across the country are preventable,” Michael said. “By focusing on those aspects of lifestyle can not only prevent those diseases but can help reverse those diseases.”

In a post-pandemic world, ECU Health officials are inviting people to take advantage of the many services.

“Most services are billable through insurance,” Leigh said. “We’re here to help people find answers. A lot of times people are frustrated with the way they’re feeling or just getting another medication. We really want to help you live the best life you can and really feel the best you can for you and your family.”

If you want to sign up, you can call the center at (252) 847-9908. They’ll help set up a plan that works for you, as well as tell you what insurance will cover.

