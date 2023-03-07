Current WWE Champion Sent a Cease and Desist Letter

Austin Theory has a clear path to WWE WrestleMania 39 . The current WWE United States Champion had spent months calling out John Cena on an on-again, off-again basis but took his taunts into full gear in the past couple of weeks. Theory blasted the now-part-time WWE star and warned that he would be confronting him upon his Monday Night Raw return. Theory's threat was not empty, as he stood opposite Cena this past Monday, challenging the multi-time world champion to a match at April's WWE WrestleMania 39 . Cena ultimately accepted but not before belittling Theory's abilities and questioning the 25-year-old's readiness.

Battling Cena won't be Theory's only obstacle on the road to WWE WrestleMania 39 . The National Wrestling Alliance's Vik Dalishus and Hale Collins have issued two cease and desist letters to WWE due to Theory using their monicker as his catchphrase. Dalishus and Collins are collectively known as "The NOW," which happens to be what Theory has branded himself as since this past fall. Theory has referred to himself as "the now" in multiple promo segments and wears a wristband that features the catchphrase in writing.

"My initial reaction was shock, because of the fact that we have had it copyrighted since 2006, and there's many people in WWE who know Hale and I, know our names, and know we own it." Dalishus told Hudson Valley Post . "We have sent two cease and desist letters to WWE, they acknowledged one, and said they would look into it. Looking into it doesn't stop it from being on TV."

Dalishus and Collins have noted that if WWE/Theory do not stop using the catchphrase, they will be issuing a lawsuit for "trademark infringement and creating confusion in the marketplace."

