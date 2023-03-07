Open in App
Cedar Falls, IA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Des Moines Register

UNI wrestlers Cael Happel and Derek Holschlag awarded at-large bids for NCAA Championships

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htPz9_0lAwPkTV00

A couple of Northern Iowa wrestlers were given new life on Tuesday and will compete at next week's national tournament in Tulsa.

Both Cael Happel (141) and Derek Holschlag (157) were awarded at-large bids for the NCAA Championships, set for March 16-18 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Both failed to earn automatic qualifying spots at last weekend's Big 12 Championships, which were also held in Tulsa.

This will be Happel's first trip to the national tournament. The sophomore from Lisbon was an alternate for last year's NCAA Championships but ultimately did not get the opportunity to compete. After going 0-2 at last weekend's Big 12 tournament, Happel will take a 16-6 record into next week's competition.

Holschlag will make his second trip to the national tournament. He went 1-2 a year ago. The sixth-year senior from Union in LaPorte City went 1-2 at last weekend's Big 12 tournament, dropping him to 16-7 overall ahead of the national tournament next week.

The at-large selections were made by the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee using the following selection criteria: Head-to-head competition, quality wins, results against common opponents, winning percentage, ratings percentage index, coaches ranking and conference tournament finish.

With Happel and Holschlag in the fold, Northern Iowa officially has seven qualifiers for the NCAA Championships. Five others — Kyle Biscoglia (133), Colin Realbuto (149), Austin Yant (165), Parker Keckeisen (184) and Tyrell Gordon (285) — qualified by earning automatic bids at last weekend's Big 12 Championships.

Iowa, Iowa State wrestlers also heading to the NCAA wrestling tournament

In all, the state of Iowa's three Division I programs — No. 2 Iowa, No. 6 Iowa State, and the 20th-ranked Panthers, per InterMat's latest rankings — will take 25 combined wrestlers to next week's national tournament. In addition to Northern Iowa's seven, Iowa qualified all 10 starters and Iowa State qualified eight.

The Hawkeyes are one of four schools to qualify all 10 starters for the NCAA Championships, along with Oklahoma State and Missouri out of the Big 12 and the ACC's Virginia Tech. Iowa is expected to compete with Penn State, who qualified nine wrestlers, to finish atop the team race.

Iowa State's eight qualifiers all came through the Big 12 Championships, and will likely contend with the likes of Oklahoma State, Missouri, NC State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Ohio State, Michigan, Cornell and Arizona State, among others, for the third- and fourth-place team trophies.

The NCAA will announce the seeds and brackets for the 2023 NCAA Championships on Wednesday during its NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Selection Show, which will be streamed on NCAA.com at 7 p.m. CT.

Wrestling Mailbag:Recapping the Big Ten + Big 12 tournaments, Spencer Lee, stall calls, NCAA women, more

Below are all the qualifiers for Iowa, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa, as well as the six Iowa natives who compete for out-of-state schools that also qualified:

All 10 Iowa wrestlers qualified for the 2023 NCAA Championships

  • Spencer Lee, 125lbs
  • Brody Teske, 133lbs
  • Real Woods, 141lbs
  • Max Murin, 149lbs
  • Cobe Siebrecht, 157lbs
  • Patrick Kennedy, 165lbs
  • Nelson Brands, 174lbs
  • Abe Assad, 184lbs
  • Jacob Warner, 197lbs
  • Tony Cassioppi, 285lbs

8 Iowa State wrestlers headed to the national tournament

  • Zach Redding, 133lbs
  • Casey Swiderski, 141lbs
  • Paniro Johnson, 149lbs
  • Jason Kraisser, 157lbs
  • David Carr, 165lbs
  • Marcus Coleman, 184lbs
  • Yonger Bastida, 197lbs
  • Sam Schuyler, 285lbs

7 from UNI wrestling qualified for the national tournament

  • Kyle Biscoglia, 133lbs
  • Cael Happel, 141lbs (at-large)
  • Colin Realbuto, 149lbs
  • Derek Holschlag, 157lbs (at-large)
  • Austin Yant, 165lbs
  • Parker Keckeisen, 184lbs
  • Tyrell Gordon, 285lbs

6 more Iowa natives will compete at the 2023 NCAA Championships

  • Jack Wagner, North Carolina, 125lbs (ACC; from Bettendorf; previously at Iowa and Northern Iowa)
  • McGwire Midkiff, North Dakota St., 133lbs (Big 12; from Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson)
  • Michael Blockhus, Minnesota, 149lbs (Big Ten; from Crestwood and New Hampton; previously wrestled at Northern Iowa)
  • Cade DeVos, South Dakota St., 165lbs (Big 12; from Southeast Polk and Waukee)
  • Tanner Sloan, South Dakota St., 197lbs (Big 12; from Alburnett)
  • Boone McDermott, Rutgers, 285lbs (Big Ten; from Dubuque Wahlert; previously wrestled at Iowa Central)

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at@codygoodwin.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bracketology: Oklahoma State Out of the Field for Palm, Lunardi
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
VIDEO: Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife, OSU team up to research bears
Stillwater, OK1 day ago
Edmond Memorial girls get by Tulsa Booker T. Washington, 57-48, in Class 6A quarterfinals
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
“Oklahoma’s largest 21+ playground” coming to downtown Tulsa
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Cherokee Nation gun rights ‘broadest’ in tribe’s history, AG says
Tahlequah, OK1 day ago
Concerns grow after marijuana laced with fentanyl surfaces in Tulsa
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to evading millions in income taxes
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Problem Solvers: Tulsa single mom charged $1100 water bill
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Oldest Survivor Of Tulsa Race Massacre To Publish Memoir "Don't Let Them Bury My Story"
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
108-Year-Old Tulsa Race Massacre Survivor Viola Ford Fletcher Turns to Literary Activism to Seek Justice, Making History as Oldest Woman in the World to Publish Memoir
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Video: Tulsa police arrest 2 people for trafficking marijuana laced with fentanyl
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
'No danger to the public' after train derails near Tulsa
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
FOX23 Investigates: Young woman explains how the Butterfly Project helped her spread her wings
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Tulsa Mother Upset After Her Son's Killer Gets A Chance At Shorter Sentence
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Man shot by Tulsa police officer outside bar dies days later
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Okmulgee Man Sentenced to 25-years for Second Degree Murder
Okmulgee, OK2 days ago
Fire Crews Battle Early-Morning Fire At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Tom Hanks is coming to Tulsa
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Former president of steel pole manufacturer in Claremore pleads guilty to tax evasion
Claremore, OK1 day ago
3 Killed In Creek County Crash
Sapulpa, OK3 days ago
Driver sentenced to 30 years in prison after drag racing death
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Three teens killed in crash near Sapulpa
Sapulpa, OK3 days ago
Woman arrested for trying to use fake ID to withdraw money at Jenks bank
Jenks, OK1 day ago
Retired Police Officer Reacts To Body Camera Video Released By TPD
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Victim's Family Speaks Out After Teen Who Caused Deadly Wreck Gets Sentenced
Tulsa, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy