Nets Injury Report Against The Rockets

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game.

On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Texas to face off with the Houston Rockets.

For the game, they have announced their injury report (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Nets have ruled out David Duke Jr, Ben Simmons and Dru Smith.

Simmons is one of their best players and is averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field.

He has missed each of the last six games, so this will be his seventh straight out of action.

NBA's official injury report

Right now, the Nets are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-28 record in 64 games.

They are 4-6 in their last ten games but also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

On the road, the Nets have been solid, going 17-16 in 33 games away form Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Last season, the Nets got swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

That said, they are a much different team now, as last month, they traded away All-Stars Kyrie Irving (to the Dallas Mavericks) and Kevin Durant (to the Phoenix Suns).

As for the Rockets, it's been a tough season for the franchise.

They are the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-49 record in 64 games.

Over the last ten games, the Rockets are 2-8, but they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

At home, they have gone 9-22 in 31 games hosted in Houston, Texas.