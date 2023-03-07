Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Rockies predictions: Who will make the Opening Day roster?

By Danielle Allentuck,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vUZy1_0lAwPgwb00

It's almost time.

Opening day is a little over three weeks to go. Who will be with the Rockies in San Diego on March 30? And who could join them later?

A breakdown of where things stand midway through spring training and a prediction of what their opening-day roster will look like:

Rotation: LHP Kyle Freeland, RHP Germán Márquez, RHP José Ureña, LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Ryan Feltner

These five are in line to be the Rockies' rotation to start the season. Peter Lambert, who has pitched in just one major league game since 2019, is healthy now and could be added to this list. More likely, he'll start the season in Triple-A and be recalled at some point this season. Noah Davis is an option too, and he's also being considered for a long reliever role.

Injured: Antonio Senzatela (ACL), expected return in May; Ryan Rolison (shoulder surgery) expected return in May.

Relievers: RHP Daniel Bard (closer), RHP Dinelson Lamet, LHP Brent Suter, RHP Pierce Johnson, LHP Brad Hand, RHP Justin Lawrence, LHP Logan Allen, RHP Nick Mears

With Lucas Gilbreath out for the season and Tyler Kinley not expected to return until midseason, the Rockies went out and added veteran Brad Hand to their 'pen. They have a solid group to start the season, heavy on veterans. Gavin Hollowell could be swapped for Mears, but Mears has more major league experience and the Rockies, who picked him up off waivers in January, are intrigued by his potential.

Injured: Jake Bird (Oblique) expected return in April; Riley Pint (Oblique) expected return in March; Tyler Kinley (Flexor Tendon) expected return mid-season; LHP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow) likely out for season.

Catchers: Elias Díaz, Brian Serven

This pairing is all but set in stone. The Rockies will enter the season with the same catchers on their season-ending roster last year. Willie MacIver will head to Triple-A, where he will be the priority backstop, preparing him for his potential call-up later this season.

Infielders: 1B CJ Cron, UTL Harold Castro, SS Ezequiel Tovar, 2B/3B Ryan McMahon, 1B/3B Elehuris Montero, 2B/SS/3B Alan Trejo

The Rockies infield starters were laid out perfectly at the start of the season. Alas, injuries happen and now their second baseman is out for potentially the whole year. They have options, such as moving McMahon to second and playing Montero at third. Nolan Jones, a third baseman in the minors who has only played outfield in the majors, is also an option. No matter what, having flexibility with guys like Harold Castro and Alan Trejo, who can both play multiple positions, will only benefit them. Mike Moustakas, signed to a minor league deal, is also being considered for a spot, but his late arrival to camp and injury history could set him back.

Injured: Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) likely out for season.

Outfielders: RF/DH Charlie Blackmon, LF Kris Bryant, Yonathan Daza, LF/RF Sean Bouchard, LF/3B Nolan Jones

Blackmon will designate hit more than he'll play in the field, but he still considers himself an outfielder at heart. Bryant could see some time in the opposite end of Coors this year, and Bouchard makes the team after his strong showing in the last month of the season. Michael Toglia and Brenton Doyle are also in contention for the final outfield spot, but they still have a lot of work to do with their bats and some time in Triple-A could help them straighten it out.

Injured: Randal Grichuk (sports hernia) expected return in April.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Rockies to host 1st all-female broadcast Saturday
Denver, CO1 day ago
Broncos release three veterans in salary cap-cutting moves
Denver, CO1 day ago
1 free agent who can help fill Broncos’ biggest offseason need
Denver, CO2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Los Angeles Lakers Center Out For Remainder Of Regular Season
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Bears Could Make Massive Trade For Jerry Jeudy
Chicago, IL2 days ago
An Arizona homeowner who made $12,000 a month renting out her house reveals why she quit Airbnb and relies on Vrbo instead
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Celtics among teams angry at Bulls for Goran Dragic release
Boston, MA1 day ago
Breaking: Jets, Ravens Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Vikings releasing Adam Thielen; Top 5 landing spots for WR
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
There's Growing Talk Of Blockbuster NFL Running Back Trade
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NFL World Not Happy With Adam Schefter's Announcement
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Former Blackhawks Defensemen Gets TKO'd in First Fight With New Team
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Breaking: NFL Team Releases Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Three observations from Denver Nuggets' frustrating loss to San Antonio Spurs
Denver, CO1 day ago
Boston Celtics Player Could Be Out For Next 6 Games
Boston, MA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To Broncos Star's Cryptic Announcement
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Raiders Reportedly Sign Former Nebraska Star
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Kendrick Perkins’ Statement About Nikola Jokic Is Dangerous
Denver, CO1 day ago
The Chicago Blackhawks' Newest Addition is a Complete Failure
Chicago, IL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy